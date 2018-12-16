Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 115: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can UP Yoddha's defence come together to avenge their previous defeats against the Patna Pirates?

Patna Pirates take on the UP Yoddha in a Zone B clash of PKL 2018 at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula today, Sunday at 8 PM IST.

The Pirates are coming off a loss (36-41) against the Telugu Titans as their defence failed to curb the raiding exploits of Rahul Chaudhari on the night.

The defence of the Pirates could manage just 10 points vis-a-vis the Titans 14 tackle points. They were good on the Super-tackles but failed to replicate the same success in regular tackles in the match.

Pardeep Narwal added another Super-10 in his kitty as he scored 12 raid points, while Vijay, who came off the bench, impressed one and all with his 6 points in the match.

The UP Yoddha, on the other hand, is coming off a well-deserved tie (25-25) in a neck-to-neck contest against the Tamil Thalaivas. Prashanth Kumar Rai's consistent successes in raids kept the Yoddhas in the match and ensured that they returned with 3 points.

Prashanth was the top raider in the match with 12 raid points, while Nitesh Kumar moved to the second position in tackle points with his fifth High-5 of the season.

The two teams, Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha, have met each other twice earlier in the season, and the Pirates have come out on top on both the occasions by 43-41 in Match 9 (Result and Post-Match Analysis) and 43-37 in Match 15 (Result and Post-Match Analysis).

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Pardeep Narwal (left raider) vs Nitesh Kumar (right corner)

#2 Prashanth Kumar Rai (left raider) vs Jawahar (right corner)

Probable playing 7

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (c), Manjeet, Vijay, Manish, Vikas Kale, Jawahar, and Jaideep

UP Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga (c), Shrikant Jadhav, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Narender, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, and Nitesh Kumar

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

