Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 115: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Player Ratings

Manjeet was in good form for the Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 action continued on in the Panchkula leg of the competition as the defending champions Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Haryana.

The UP Yoddha side sneaked a draw against the Tamil Thalaivas to stay alive in the playoffs race banking on the heroics of Prashant Kumar Rai who scored two late bonus points. The defence was in good touch as Nitesh Kumar led the charge through a High 5 as he continues to play consistently establishing himself as one of the best right corners in the league.

Patna Pirates come into this fixture on the back of a loss against the Telugu Titans on the last day of the Vizag leg of the competition. Pardeep Narwal got his Super 10 on the night and Jaideep was in fine touch on the left corner picking up four tackle points.

The first half of the match started off as a close affair with the two sides trading blows through Prashant Kumar Rai and Manjeet who were the only two raiders in form on the mat. Pardeep Narwal and Rishank Devadiga had a tough time to get going in the match being kept quiet by the defences on both sides. UP Yoddha got a crucial all-out on the Pirates to take a lead in the match. Azad Singh produced a Super Raid at the brink of half-time as they led 22-17 at the end of the first half.

The second half saw the UP Yoddha continue their positive momentum as they managed to score a quick all-out courtesy another strong raid from Azad Singh. Pardeep Narwal proved ineffective and was benched by the coach. Sachin Kumar produced three strong tackles and Shrikant Jadhav's two-point raid got the third all-out of the night for the UP Yoddha.

UP Yoddha maintained the lead over the Pirates and won 47-31 to keep their playoffs hope alive in the competition.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal - (3/10)

The Patna Pirates skipper Pardeep Narwal was kept in check by the UP Yoddha defence, especially the right corner Nitesh Kumar and was able to score only two raid points in the first half of the match. He struggled in the second half as well and was substituted by the coach for some time.

Manjeet - (8/10)

The young raider was in fine touch for the Patna Pirates as he compensated for the lack of form from Pardeep Narwal. He scored a Super Raid in the first half and had seven raid points to his credit. He got to his Super 10 in the second half and was the best raider for the Patna Pirates.

Vikas Jaglan - (6/10)

The all-rounder was back in the lineup for the Patna Pirates and contributed in both the attack and defence. He picked up four tackle points with good dashes from the cover position.

Manish - (4/10)

The young defender Manish was guilty of putting in hasty tackles from the left cover position. He scored a couple of tackle points with strong thigh holds.

Vikas Kale - (3.5/10)

The burly defender was a bit off the timing with his dashes from the right cover position. He did pick up one Super Tackle in the first half of the match.

Jaideep - (3/10)

Left corner Jaideep conceded a lot of raid points to the UP Yoddha raiders with his mistimed ankle holds and had just one tackle point in the first half.

Jawahar Dagar - (3/10)

Jawahar Dagar operated on the right corner for the Patna Pirates and struggled to keep the UP Yoddha raiders in check. He did not manage to get a tackling point tonight.

Substitutes

Deepak Narwal - (4/10)

The raider came off the bench couple of times in the match and managed to pick up three raid points with his successful bonus attempts.

Tushar Patil - (5/10)

The raider came on in the second half and picked up four raid points from four attempted raids including a two-pointer.

