Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 120: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants | Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, When & Where to watch

Can Deepak Hooda lead the Pink Panthers to their first victory of the season against the Fortune Giants?

The home side, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Gujarat Fortune Giants in a Zone A clash of PKL 2018 at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex today, Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

The teams are facing each other for the second time in 4 days, they faced each other in the 9 pm encounter (Match 116) on Sunday. The Fortune Giants came out on top in the match with a 34-29 win courtesy a stronger defense than the Pink Panthers.

The Fortune Giants scored 13 tackle points vis-a-vis the 9 scored by the Pink Panthers. Ruturaj Koravi with 5 tackle points was the Defender of the Match, whereas Deepak Niwas Hooda with 8 raid points was adjudged the Perfect Raider.

Since the defeat, the Pink Panthers have featured in a match against the Haryana Steelers where they emerged victorious with a 39-30 scoreline. Deepak Niwas Hooda (12 points) and Selvamani K (7 points) combined well in the attack, whereas Sunil Siddhgavali (5 points) was in top form in the Panthers defense.

The only other occasion in the season when the two sides, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortune Giants, have faced each other was in Match 45 wherein the Fortune Giants came out on top with a 36-25 victory.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Sachin (right raider) vs Sandeep Dhull (left corner)

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda (left raider) vs Parvesh Bhainswal (left cover)

Probable playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (c), Ajinkya Pawar, Selvamani K, Sunil Siddhgavali, Amit Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, and Santhapanaselvam

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, K.Prapanjan, Dong Geon Lee, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin Vittala

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

