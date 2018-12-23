Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 126: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. | Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, When & Where to watch

Jang Kun-Lee and Maninder Singh have to bring their A-game against a strong Dabang Delhi

The home side, Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi in an Inter-Zone Wildcard clash of PKL 2018 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata today, Sunday at 8 pm IST.

The Warriors have become the fifth team to qualify for the playoffs after yesterday night's comprehensive 39-23 victory over the Patna Pirates.

The under-criticism defence of the Bengal Warriors came out all guns blazing to score 15 tackle points, with significant contributions from Surjeet Singh (4 points), Ran Singh (4 points), and Ziaur Rahman (3 points).

Maninder Singh was again at the forefront of the Warriors attack and scored 11 raid points in the match. His work-rate this season has been commendable, second only to Pardeep Narwal, in leading his team's attack almost single-handedly.

The Dabangs, on the other hand, are coming off a 37-37 tie against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They, too, have made it through to the playoffs and would look to win tonight's match against a strong Bengal Warriors to take the momentum into the playoffs.

They gave a chance to their bench in their last encounter, and quite a few of them delivered, to throw themselves into contention for a regular place in the starting lineup. Pawan Kadian was in sublime form as he scored 9 points off his 13 attempted raids, while Anil Kumar was also strong in the left corner with his 4 tackle points, including a super-tackle.

The two teams, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi, have faced each other once before in the season, in Match 27, where the Dabangs came out on top with a 39-30 win.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Ran Singh (left corner)

#2 Maninder Singh (right raider) vs Joginder Narwal (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Bengal Warriors: Ran Singh (c), Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Ziaur Rahman, Surjeet Singh, and Baldev Singh

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda.

