Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 131: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, When & Where to watch

Deepak Niwas Hooda would be raring to go in his final battle this season.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Bengaluru Bulls in an Inter-Zone Wildcard match of PKL 2018 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata tomorrow, Thursday at 8 pm IST.

The Pink Panthers have shown a significant improvement since a change in personnel and have lost just two of their last seven matches. Both the losses came against the Gujarat Fortune Giants and were close ones, 29-34 and 31-33.

Their latest encounter was a tie against Dabang Delhi as both the teams ended with 37 points apiece at the end of regulation time. Selvamani K, who came off the bench, was the top player for the Panthers with 11 points.

This is the final match of the season for the Pink Panthers and they would look forward to winning the encounter and leaving their fans with a smile.

The Bengaluru Bulls have shown a significant maturity as the season has progressed, except for a few anomalies here and there, they have one of the strongest starting lineups in the competition, and have what it takes to win this season's championship trophy.

The coming back to form of Rohit Kumar in the business end of the season is great news for the Bulls and their fans. With Pawan and Rohit as partners-in-crime, it would be difficult for any opposition to stop their forays.

As far as their defense is concerned, the cover duo of Mahender Singh and Ashish Kumar Sangwan would be key to their fortunes in the playoffs.

Previous Meeting

The two teams, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, have faced each other once before in the season, in Match 70 at Ahmedabad, in which the Bulls came out victorious with a 45-32 win.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Rohit Kumar (right raider) vs Sandeep Dhull (left corner)

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda (left raider) vs Raju Lal Choudhary (right corner)

Probable playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (c), Ajinkya Pawar, Selvamani K, Sunil Siddhgavali, Gangadhari Mallesh, Sandeep Dhull, and Santhapanaselvam

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, and Raju Lal Choudhary

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

