Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 14, Haryana v U Mumba: 5 interesting outcomes from the match

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 80 // 14 Oct 2018, 00:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This was Monu's worst performance in the league.

U Mumba seemed to have looked beyond their past and their opening loss of the season as they decimated the Haryana Steelers 53-26 in the Steelers' own home stadium, the Motilal Nehru Sports School in Sonepat, Haryana.

Right from the get-go, U Mumba had the advantage in the game as the raiders ran riot against a hapless Haryana Steelers defensive unit. While the incapacity of the defenders hit the Steelers early in the game, the poor show from Monu Goyat, who could just register three points added insult to injury.

Quite contrary to Goyat's misery, U Mumba's Abhishek Singh, pinned as a future kabaddi star brought out his recipe for success as he ran through the defense like a hot knife through butter and picked up 14 points in the game while Rohit Baliyan and Siddharth Desai picked eight points each.

While the raiders enjoyed a field day, U Mumba's captain Fazel Athrachali stamped his authority on the game as well, trapping the Steelers' defenders with precise ankle holds and picked up seven points to his name.

In the end, the Steelers fans were left with their heads buried in their hands as they were made to witness an absolute mockery of a team they can to support while the players themselves were left scratching their heads in a bid to find a solution for the issue that they need to resolve ahead of their next game against the Puneri Paltan.

Here are five interesting incidents that took place in the game, a few of which are also records for this season.

Five Outcomes -

#5 U Mumba became the first team to score 50 points this season

In the 38th minute of the game, U Mumba reached the unique feat of becoming the first team to cross fifty points this season, beating the previously held highest overall score of 48 that was amassed by the Bengaluru Bulls in their opening fixture of the season.

#4 Haryana Steelers used four substitutes - joint most for this season

As U Mumba made life difficult for the Steelers, the coach wore a puzzled look on his face, as he tried to find a solution to stop the flurry of points that were flowing toward U Mumba. The Steelers coach brought on four of his five substitutes on the day through Anand Surendra Tomar, Prateek, Sudhanshu Tyagi, and Parveen.

Earlier in the season, the Patna Pirates used four of their substitute players in their opening match against the Thalaivas.

#3 Monu Goyat's worst performance in the history of Pro Kabaddi League

Haryana's skipper and main man Monu Goyat finished with just 3 points from 9 raids, which included five unsuccessful raids, two successful raids and two empty raids, his worst show in the history of the PKL.

#2 Four All-Outs inflicted in the game on the Steelers

Such was the poor show from the Steelers that U Mumba inflicted a total of four all-outs on the Steelers which ensured that the lead, a rather massive one was always in favour of U Mumba right throughout the game.

#1 Biggest margin in terms of points in this edition of the PKL - 27 points

U Mumba's clinical demolition of the Steelers by a huge 27-point margin is at the end of this game, the highest margin of victory in this edition. Earlier, Tamil Thalaivas held the record with their 24-point victory margin against Patna Pirates in the opening encounter of the season.