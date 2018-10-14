Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Match 15, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 continued with the third day of action at the Sonepat Leg of the competition as the defending champions Patna Pirates faced off against UP Yoddha in the first match of the day at the Motilal Nehru School of Sport Indoor Stadium in Haryana.

The two teams battled against each other for the second time this season after earlier crossing paths in the Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League. Pardeep Narwal and co had edged out the UP Yoddha in the closely contested encounter on the mat. The UP Yoddha raiders put on a good show but just fell short as the result went down to the wire when Shrikant Jadhav almost won the Yoddhas the tie with a Super Raid but the Patna defenders held on to the win.

UP Yoddha came into the match on the back of a loss against the Telugu Titans yesterday and hoped to turn their fortunes around against the Patna Pirates. They boast one of the best raiding units in the league with the trio of Rishank Devadiga, Prashant Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav. However, Rai started on the bench tonight for the team as Sachin Kumar came in to replace the lanky raider.

Patna Pirates had come into their element in their last element as the defence finally performed after being outclassed by the Tamil Thalaivas on the opening day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018. Pardeep Narwal and Deepak Narwal's partnership could be a troubling one for any team and UP Yoddha were wary of it.

Patna Pirates overcame an initial onslaught from the UP Yoddha as Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 got them a 43-37 win, completing the double over the Yoddhas in Zone B of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal scored another Super 10 tonight

Pardeep Narwal - (8.5/10)

The 'Dubki King' started out slow in tonight's match but got into his element in the second half as he brought about his Super 10 on the night. He finished with raid points in the match.

Deepak Narwal - (7/10)

The former Bengal Warriors man was effective with his raiding for the Pirates and did well to get a Super 10 on the night. He was highly successful with his bonus point scoring ability which helped the Pirates a lot.

Vijay - (7/10)

The all-rounder came into the side in place of the young Manjeet and made a good impact in both raiding as well as the defence, executing a super tackle on Rishank Devadiga.

Jaideep - (6/10)

The left corner defender of the Patna Pirates looked in good touch as he managed to lock on a couple of his deadly ankle holds on the UP Yoddha raiders.

Jawahar Dagar - (5/10)

The right corner for the Patna Pirates was effective in his combination tackles as he helped out Jaideep with his dashes.

Tae Deok Eom - (5/10)

The South Korean defender played on the right cover position and did well in the Pirates' defence and grabbed a tackling point with a timely dash on Shrikant Jadhav in the second half.

Vikas Kale - (3/10)

The cover defender for the Patna Pirates was a vulnerable player in defence as he was caught with a couple of running hand touches.

Substitutes:

Manjeet - (4.5/10)

The young lanky raider came on as a substitute off the bench and did well to score crucial raid points for the side.

Kuldeep Singh - (3/10)

The experienced corner defender came on off the bench during Super Tackle situations and helped out with his assists for the Patna defence.

