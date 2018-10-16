Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 18: Haryana Steelers v Jaipur Pink Panthers, Player Ratings

Naveen's excellent show was overshadowed by the Panthers' win

Monu Goyat's horrific run of form continued to hurt the Steelers as he failed to pick points consistently while Vikash Khandola's patchy run on the day also added insult to injury. The Jaipur Pink Panthers continued to pile the misery on the Haryana Steelers in the latter's home leg as Anup Kumar's men clinched a thrilling 36-32 win to get their campaign back to winning ways at the Motilal Nehru Sports School in Sonipat, Haryana.

Nitin Rawal's all-round show led the way for the Panthers while Deepak Niwas Hooda's confident performance on the day kept the lead in Jaipur's favour. For the Steelers, Naveen contributed in vital proportions as he picked up 17 points to finish on top of the charts but in the end, on the wrong end of the result.

Although the Panthers' defense did not have the best of outings, the raiding prowess of Rawal, Hooda and Anup Kumar led the way as the Panthers registered their first win of the season.

Here are the player ratings for this encounter.

Haryana Steelers

Naveen was the standout performer for the Steelers

Monu Goyat - 3/10

Monu's terrible run of form continued for the fourth match this season as the Haryana skipper failed to go big after his first two raids, from which he picked a point each. Monu went in for nine raids but could only pick three points, underlining his inefficiency.

Naveen - 9/10

The only bright spark in a faltering Steelers setup, Naveen picked up a total of 17 points from the game, including one super tackle and two super raids. Rising above the likes of Monu and Vikash Khandola, Naveen's raids managed to reduce the lead but were not enough to push for a win.

Vikash Khandola - 4/10

Vikash did not have the best of outings as his nippy raiding could not eke out the points, finishing with just 3 points from the game. However, his helping hand in the defense unit was vital.

Kuldeep Singh - 6/10

A charged-up Kuldeep Singh had an average outing as he often had Anup Kumar to deal with, and picked up three points from 5 tackles. However, he seemed a little too keen on picking up points and his hasty tackles went awry and gifted points to the Steelers.

Sudhanshu Tyagi - 3/10

Awarded his first start, Tyagi's nerves got the better of him as he failed to make a mark, picking just the one point from his five attempted tackles.

Sunil - 4/10

The right corner had a disastrous game as his only point came on a strong ankle hold on Anup Kumar apart from which he only made the Panthers' raiders' job easier with some unwanted tackles.

Parveen - 3/10

Parveen started ahead of Sachin Shingade but could not justify his selection, as he did not pick even a solitary point from his four tackles.

SUBSTITUTES

Bhuvneshwar Gaur - 9/10

Gaur came into the contest at a time when the Steelers were facing an all-out and the youngster picked a bonus apart from getting a touch on Nitin Rawal to pick two points and help the Steelers avoid the all-out.

Sachin Shingade - NA

Sachin lost out on a place in the starting seven but slotted into the right corner as a substitute. However, he could not make any impact.

