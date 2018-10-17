Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 19: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Player Ratings

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 continued on in the second leg of the competition as the Motilal Nehru School of Sport in Sonepat, Haryana played host to the exciting action on the mat. Today's first match saw the Tamil Thalaivas take on the Bengaluru Bulls as the Thalaivas hoped to get back in form after a dismal host leg performance.

Bengaluru Bulls started their campaign in a strong manner when they defeated their opponents from today, the Tamil Thalaivas last week in Chennai at the JLN Stadium. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was the star for the side that day as he amassed 20 raid points on a night when the captain Rohit Kumar was quiet. The defence also looked solid as the duo of Ashish Kumar Sangwan and Mahender Singh worked well to keep the Thalaivas' raider in check. Rohit Kumar and Kashiling Adake led the raiding unit for the Bulls as they hoped to do the double over the Tamil Thalaivas early in the season.

Tamil Thalaivas suffered four defeats in a row at their home leg after starting out with a promising win over the defending champions Patna Pirates. The Thalaivas' skipper Ajay Thakur has been the sole player who has done well on the mat for the team with his consistent performances.

The defence led by the experienced Manjeet Chillar and Amit Hooda have failed to curtail the opposition raiders and hoped to perform well against the Bengaluru Bulls' raiding unit. Sukesh Hegde was given his first chance this season by the Tamil Thalaivas coach and Surjeet Singh made up the raiding unit in support of the skipper Ajay Thakur.

Bengaluru Bulls beat the Tamil Thalaivas for the second time this season with a 44-35 win tonight as Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Kashiling Adake dazzled on the mat for the Bengaluru Bulls. Here is a look at how the players fared:

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat looked in great touch for the Bengaluru Bulls

Rohit Kumar - (2/10)

The skipper raided very few times tonight and looked a tad off-color struggling to get into the groove, unlike his fellow raiders who were doing well. For the second consecutive match, he ended up with a tally of 0 raid points.

Kashiling Adake - (8.5/10)

The Maharashtrian raider started the match with a bang as he scored a four-point Super Raid wiping half the Tamil Thalaivas side on the mat. He kept the scoreboard ticking for the Bulls and even managed to get in a couple of tackle points.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - (9/10)

The young raider started off the match well picking up the form from his previous match and kept the Tamil Thalaivas occupied with his raiding. He completed his Super 10 in the match and was impressive with his clinical raiding, ending with 15 points, which included a couple of tackle points as well.

Mahender Singh - (4/10)

The cover defender did well to support the Bulls' defence and was handy with his dashes from the left side as the Bulls inflicted two all-outs on the Thalaivas in the first half.

Ashish Kumar Sangwan - (6.5/10)

The defender put in a strong performance in the Bulls' defence as he contributed crucial tackle points with his dashes and blocks. He even managed one bonus point when he had to raid when they were down to just three men on the mat.

Jasmer Gulia - (4/10)

The right corner for the Bulls was solid in the backline as he put in a couple of strong blocks using his experience well.

Sandeep - (2/10)

The young defender had a poor night as he was targeted quite a number of times by the Thalaivas' skipper Ajay Thakur at the right corner.

Substitutes:

Anand V - (3/10)

The youngster came on as a substitute and did well to get a raid point.

Jawahar Vivek - (2/10)

The defender came on to replace Sandeep at the left corner in the final five minutes of the match.

