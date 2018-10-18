Pro Kabaddi League 2018- Match 19, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Review| Post match analysis

Pawan Shehrawat gave yet another splendid performance

Match 19 of Pro Kabaddi League 2018 ended in yet another defeat for the Tamil Thalaivas. They lost 35-44 against the Bengaluru Bulls. Rohit Kumar was pretty quiet throughout the game and left the raiding to Pawan Shehrawat and Kashiling Adake. Both of them got super raids while Ajay Thakur and Athul MS gave decent performances for their sides. Pawan ended up with 14 raid points and 2 tackle points and Kashi with 10 raid points and 2 tackle points.

Sukesh Hegde started off the proceedings for the Thalaivas but soon after that Bengaluru Bulls seized control. Pawan Shehrawat put in yet another super raid collecting 4 points in a single raid followed by quick 1 point raids. Kashiling Adake followed suit with a super raid and 2 tackle points and soon the Bulls got 2 all outs. By halftime, the Bengaluru Bulls led 25-14.

Soon after the break, the Thalaivas got an all out with some good raiding from Ajay Thakur and Athul MS who came on as a substitute. The Tamil Thalaivas were close to the Bulls' total when a couple of do or die raids came up for the Thalaivas. Ashish Sangwan combined well with Jasmer Gulia to tackle Ajay Thakur and a rather jaded Sukesh Hegde to regain control. Athul kept the momentum with the Thalaivas as he got quick raid points but Ajay Thakur, after being tackled by Ashish Sangwan, was stretchered off the court as he seemed in immense agony after a tackle on his knees.

Ajay Thakur was stretchered off the court and this is a big concern for the struggling Tamil Thalaivas

At that point, the Bulls knew the game was theirs and Kashi raided sensibly and Pawan went in for the do or die raids, getting points and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Manjeet Chillar came to the party late into the game getting few super tackles but that was not enough in the end as the Bulls held on for a comfortable victory.

While the Thalaivas seem punctured now with both raiding and defensive units uncertain, the injury of Ajay Thakur will deal a lot of damage to their already struggling unit.

The Bengaluru Bulls will feel really happy with the fact that their squad is firing and the players got together to give a solid performance. Jasmer and Ashish switched positions and this worked out well for the Bengaluru defence while the left corner spot is up for grabs after Sandeep produced a very weak performance. While the form of Rohit Kumar seems a concern, they will take confidence from Kashi and Pawan's performance.