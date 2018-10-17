Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 20: Haryana Steelers v U Mumba Player Ratings

Monu Goyat finally found some form against U Mumba

The home leg of the Haryana Steelers came to a disappointing end for the hosts as they fell to the might of U Mumba by a 32-42 margin, putting an end to a disastrous campaign at home, the Motilal Nehru Sports School in Sonipat, Haryana.

For U Mumba, Siddharth Desai was the wrecker-in-chief, as he finished with a total of 15 points including a terrific six-point raid that knocked the winds out of Haryana's sails. On a day when the U Mumba defence unit was kept quiet, Desai in the company of Rohit Baliyan, who himself picked 7 points went on the offence as U Mumba overturned the deficit early in the first half to maintain the lead and clinch their third win in three games.

Monu Goyat's return to form (15 points) after a prolonged period of inefficiency was the only bright spark apart from a Vikash Khandola super raid for the Steelers, who failed to work in cohesion and plot the downfall of their opponents. In the end, the lead got a little too much out of hand for the Steelers as they failed to register a win in their last game of the home leg, a loss which was also their fourth on the trot.

Here are the player ratings from this game.

Haryana Steelers

Monu Goyat - 7/10

The Steelers skipper finally managed to wake up from a deep slumber as he looked confident in a vast majority of his raids, often getting the better of Dharmaraj Cheralathan on the right corner position with some swift movements. Monu collected his first Super 10 of this season with a total of 15 points in the game, that unfortunately could not overturn the result.

Naveen - 5 /10

The all-rounder's pace was on display during his raids but the major talking point was the inability to pick points, as he finished with just two points from seven raids and five tackles.

Sunil - 5/10

The Steelers' right corner has looked patchy in the last few games and did not have the best of outings in this game as he good only pick two points throughout, often falling to the guile of Siddarth Desai.

Vikas K - 6/10

Vikas Kandola's super raid got things going for the Steelers but barring that effort in the opening half, the raider's inefficiency hurt the Steelers, marked by the fact that he could pick just a solitary point from his remaining 11 raids.

Kuldeep Singh - 6/10

The left corner appeared his usual geared up self but his holds and dashes went missing as he picked just two points from five tackles but played a good hand in supporting the rest of the defense.

Sudhanshu Tyagi - 4/10

The youngster, who started for the second time in two games had nothing to show as he finished with no points from two attempted tackles but his alliance with Kuldeep Singh was vital in the game.

Sachin Shingade - 3/10

Having missed out on a place in the starting seven for the previous game, one would have expected Sachin to make optimum use of the opportunity given to him but that was exactly the opposite of what transpired as Sachin could not get his tally started, even from his four tackles.

Substitutes

Parveen - 8/10

Parveen came into the contest as a substitute and made a huge mark almost immediately as he picked up four points from two consecutive super tackles which put pressure on U Mumba, however, a little too late.

Bhuvneshwar Gaur - 8/10

The youngster got Haryana off the right foot in the second half as he collected the first point in the final half, with a touch point on Surender Singh.

Mayur Shivtarkar - 6/10

Mayur was drafted into the side in the final few minutes of the second half and could only pick the one tackle point from two tackles and one raid.

