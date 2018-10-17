Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 20: U Mumba beat the Haryana Steelers 42-32

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 54 // 17 Oct 2018, 23:08 IST

Monu Goyat's regained form couldn't save the Steelers' from a defeat.

U Mumba managed to do the double on the home side, the Haryana Steelers' with a 42-32 win to add on to the win in their previous encounter.

Monu Goyat, the Steelers' captain, regained his form with a superb 15-point raiding performance from his 21 attempted raids.

Support was missing as both Vikas Kandola and Naveen (last night's star performer) failed miserably and managed to collect just 4 and 2 points respectively.

There were moments of fighting back and Monu Goyat's consistent point picking raids that may have given the Steelers' fans a slight hope that U Mumba could be defeated, but such instances were few in number to really create a decisive impact on the game.

The Steelers' defense continued its poor run, except for Parveen who came in on as a substitute and scored 4 tackle points courtesy his 2 super-tackles.

The current performance of the Steelers' does not make them a contender for the playoffs and until and unless they have a drastic change in fortune, they would find it quite improbable to get through to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Siddharth Desai was U Mumba's top raider with 15 points.

U Mumba, on the other hand, found themselves on the winning side courtesy another strong performance by their raiding trio of Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan and Abhishek Singh.

Siddharth (15 points) continued his terrific form to become the fastest raider to 50 points in the Pro Kabaddi League history. Rohit Baliyan and Abhishek Singh contributed to their team's score with seven and five points respectively.

U Mumba's defense got together as a unit to score 11 tackle points with the cover defender, Surender Singh contributing the most with three points.

The corner duo of Dharmaraj Cheralathan and captain, Fazel Atrachali contributed with two tackle points each.

Vinod Kumar, who came in as a substitute, was effective with his three points which included a super-tackle on Monu Goyat in a crucial part of the match.

U Mumba will be next seen in action in the Maharashtra derby against Puneri Paltan on Saturday, while the Steelers' will play their final home game tomorrow evening against Dabang Delhi.