Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Match 21: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Player Ratings

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action came to a close in the Sonepat leg of the competition as the Motilal Nehru School of Sports Indoor Stadium hosted the final match between the Haryana Steelers and the Dabang Delhi KC side.

The Haryana Steelers were looking for their first win after the opening day victory and went into the match with a desire to end the leg on a positive note. The skipper Monu Goyat finally struck form yesterday against the U Mumba after a slow start so far. The costliest player this season notched up 15 raid points last night. The supporting raiders Naveen and Vikas Khandola also have supported him well on the mat. The young defence, led by the left corner Kuldeep Singh along with Sunil on the right have shown glimpses of strong play but have fallen short of keeping the opposition raiders in check.

Dabang Delhi KC side have been a breath of fresh air this season proving to be a tough side to beat so far. The raiding unit comprising the impressive Chandran Ranjit and Pawan Kumar Kadian have done well in tandem. The defence is highly experienced with the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane manning the fort for the Delhi side. Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh has done well so far and went into the match with hopes of contributing well in both attack and defence.

Haryana Steelers beat the Dabang Delhi KC side 34-31 in an intense battle as they capped off the home leg with a strong performance.

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Khandola put in two Super Raids tonight and turned the match in Haryana's favour

Monu Goyat - (7.5/10)

The Haryana skipper started out well in the first half as he continued his form from the previous match and scored six raid points. He was restrained in the second half of the match as the Delhi defenders tackled him down on a couple of occasions.

Vikas Khandola - (9/10)

The diminutive raider found it tough to get going in the first half of the match as he was caught a couple of times by the Delhi defence. He pulled off a Super Raid in the second half that turned the course of the match in favour of the Steelers and added another Super Raid in the final ten minutes.

Naveen - (4/10)

The all-rounder had a quiet first half managing only one raid and tackle point and was not as effective as he would have liked on the mat tonight.

Sunil - (3/10)

The right cover defender struggled tonight as he gave away a lot of easy touch points with his mistimed tackle attempts.

Kuldeep Singh - (5/10)

The left corner got in a couple of ankle holds on the raiders and looked in good touch on the mat. He finished with two tackle points.

Mayur Shivtarkar - (6/10)

The all-rounder combined well with the defenders to put in a couple of good assists in the form of blocks and dashes from the cover position.

Parveen - (7/10)

The defender did well for the Haryana Steelers from the cover position with his strong dashes and blocks on the Delhi raiders. He got one Super Tackle in the second half of the match and completed his High 5 late in the match as well.

