Pro Kabaddi League 2018- Match 22, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants| 3 Players To Watch Out For

Puneri Paltan will now take on Gujarat Fortune Giants

The Puneri Paltan will take on the Gujarat Fortune Giants in the first match of their home leg on 18th October. Puneri Paltan have been in good form winning 2 of their last 3 games with a narrow loss to Dabang Delhi. The Paltan will look to please their fans on home turf and regain the 1st position in the Zone A Points Table from U Mumba.

The Gujarat Fortune Giants have played only 2 games and have tied one and lost one. They will look to get their first win and set the things in motion and create momentum for their future run of games.

Here are 3 players who will surely make an impact on today's game and will be key in the game's outcome.

#3 Girish Ernak (Puneri Paltan)

The captain of the Puneri Paltan side has been brilliant so far. He has 16 tackle points from 4 games and is in 2nd place in the top defenders' column. He has been playing in the left cover position leaving his preferred corner position to Akshay Jadhav who has been brilliant in that position. Girish has 10 points from his last 2 games with only 3 unsuccessful tackles.

He has traded his strong ankle holds for a very swift dash and mighty blocks this season. He has quickly changed the dynamics in the team's defence and the dilemma over the cover defender position. His decisive tackles and strong leadership has made the team a real contender for the title this season. He will be looking to continue his great run of games and secure a win for his side against the Gujarat Fortune Giants.

#2 K.Prapanjan (Gujarat Fortune Giants)

Prapanjan was one of the big signings for the Fortune Giants at the PKL auction this season. He added more firepower to the young raiding unit of the Fortune Giants. He has scored 13 points from 2 games. In the first match he was substituted by Rohit Gulia and in the second match, he scored 9 points with only 3 unsuccessful raids.

The Fortune Giants have a balanced and young team but they lack a big name with star value. This lack of leadership and experience seemed to be their main problem. Prapanjan could solve this and become heir new star and if he combines well with Sachin, the Gujarat Fortune Giants will be a force to reckon with.

Prapanjan will look to give a more decisive performance vs Puneri Paltan which is not an easy task. If he fires on all cylinders, it will give the defence the cushion to play more confidently and get their first win of the season. Prapanjan will be a key factor in today's game.

#1 Nitin Tomar( Puneri Paltan)

Nitin Tomar has been the best player so far for the Puneri Paltan scoring 52 points from 4 matches. He has been very swift on the mat with a subtle change of direction and on some occasions has just been too strong for the defender.

He has amassed 30 raid points in the last 2 games with just 4 unsuccessful raids. He has proven his understanding for the game by cleverly forcing errors from defenders in do or die raids and has upgraded his arsenal of raiding moves. He has been taking a lot of bonus points and has been ably supported by Monu.

Nitin Tomar will no doubt look to secure yet another win to propel them back to the top of the table. He will be a key player and will certainly influence the outcome of the game.