Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 24: Puneri Paltan v Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Ratings

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 97 // 19 Oct 2018, 23:26 IST

Pune registered an important win

The Puneri Paltan bounced back to winning ways at home as they managed to cling on to a slender lead and win 29-25 over the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

On a day which witnessed a rare failure from Nitin Tomar who picked just 1 raid point from 18 raids, the Pune charge was led by a host of super tackles, which caused a huge dent in Jaipur's surge to collect their second win in a row.

At the beginning of the encounter, the Pink Panthers galloped away to a sizeable lead until Rinku Narwal's ankle hold on Nitin Rawal triggered the barrage of 'super tackles' that hit Jaipur right throughout the game, thwarting any attempt of a comeback.

It was only in the final few minutes, that the Panthers came a touching distance to take the lead when they inflicted an all-out on the hosts to bring down the deficit to just one point. However, a solo tackle from Girish Ernak and an ankle hold from Akshay Jadhav kept the lead with Pune, which they held on to as they cruised towards a rather comfortable win in the end.

With this win, Pune now have a win and a loss from their home leg while Jaipur has two losses from three games. Here are the player ratings from this game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Anup Kumar looked off-colour

Anup Kumar - 3/10

The Jaipur skipper blew hot and cold right throughout the contest and played more of a supporting raider role to Nitin Rawal and Deepak Niwas Hooda. With just one raid point and tackle point, Anup was not in the thick of things but kept his side in the hunt with clever moves.

Deepak Niwas Hooda - 7.5/10

Deepak Hooda was the standout performer for the Panthers as he contributed in both departments. Three raid points from six raids and five tackle points from five tackles, including a super tackle fetched Hooda a total of eight points.

Mohit Chhillar - 7/10

The right corner defender, who has not had the best of seasons thus far enjoyed a good outing as he finished with four tackle points from an equal number of tackles, including an ankle hold on Sandeep Narwal to effect an all-out.

Sandeep Dhull - 6/10

The energetic left corner defender looked patchy but still manage to pick four points as his back holds and dashes came to good effect through the game.

Nitin Rawal - 4.5/10

Generally a top performer for the Panthers, Rawal looked a pale shadow of himself and seem to be bogged down by his raid points drought, 3 point from 13 raids as he did not put in a single tackle all throughout the game.

Anand Patil - 3/10

The ex-Delhi raider failed to impress in his first start as he finished with just one point from nine raids.

Hodage Bajirao - 2/10

The cover defender continued to have a woeful season, failing to make a mark and on the contrary gifted away points and was subbed off in the game.

Substitutes:

Selvamani K - 7/10

The lanky raider came on in the final few minutes and did well to pick one point from two raids.

Amit Kumar - 3/10

The youngster was pinned down on both his raids which meant that he did not have a great time against the Paltan.

