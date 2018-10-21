Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 27: Dabang Delhi KC v Bengal Warriors Player Ratings

Prasen Moudgal

Naveen Kumar was the standout performer for Delhi

Dabang Delhi K.C's all-round show arrested the Bengal Warriors' winning streak as an 11-point effort from Naveen Kumar stole the spotlight in Delhi's 39-30 win over the Warriors in the first match of the Inter-Zonal Challenge Week at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Warriors, high on confidence walked into the competition with two wins and a tie from three matches while Dabang Delhi came into the contest at the back of a season of contrasts thus far, with all three results in their kitty from their first three games.

On a day when the Warriors defence was expected to cause a few issues to the young yet energetic bunch of Dabang Delhi raiders, the opposite transpired as barring Surjeet Singh, none of the other raiders contributed with tackle points, underlining the inefficiency of the Warriors' defence.

For Delhi, Naveen Kumar picked up his first Super-10 of the season as he finished with 11 points while the corner combination of skipper Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal picked up four points each. Chandran Ranjith's 7-point effort also went a long way in keeping the Warriors' defenders under the pump.

Jang Kun Lee's resistance in the second half was the only bright spark in a poor outing for the Warriors as the Korean raider picked up a 'Super-10' but failed to receive much support as the Warriors fell to their first loss this season.

Here are the player ratings for this match.

Bengal Warriors

Jang Kun Lee was the top performer for the Warriors

Surjeet Singh - 6/10

The Warriors captain was a tad off-colour as he went in with one too many hasty tackles and gifted away easy points. However, a couple of his ankle holds brought back two points, the only contribution from the defensive front.

Jang Kun Lee - 7.5/10

Lee was an exhibition of top skill in the second half as he pulled back four points in two raids to reduce the deficit and in turn, also register his first 'Super-10' from this season.

Maninder Singh - 5.5/10

The Warriors' lead raider failed to get off the blocks right from the first half as he often fell to the experience of the corner defenders and finished with just six points from 14 raids.

Mahesh Goud - 6/10

Goud was thrown in for a lot more number of raids than the previous matches, owing to the inefficiency of Maninder in this game. However, Goud was not at his best, picking just 5 raid points.

Ran Singh - 6/10

Left corner defender Ran Singh looked a pale shadow of his usual self as he was the main target for Naveen Kumar but Singh did well with his raids, finishing with a super raid in the penultimate raid of the game.

Shrikant Tewthia - 4.5/10

Tewthia's lack of awareness on the mat proved to be a major headache for the Warriors as Delhi's raiders' jobs were made easier by the right corner's hesitance to pounce with the dashes or blocks.

Ziaur Rahman - 3/10

Left cover defender Ziaur's woeful run continued as he was tagged in one raid by Naveen and did not feature in the rest of the game.

Substitutes

Vijin Thangadurai - 4/10

Vijin was substituted in place of Ziaur Rahman and the cover defender could not do much as he failed to pick a point but played a supporting role to his fellow defenders.

Adarsh T - 3/10

Adarsh was brought in late in the second half and did not affect any tackles.

