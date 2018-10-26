Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 34: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Player Ratings

Ajay Kumar looked in good touch tonight for Gujarat Fortunegiants

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 saw the carnival move over to a new destination as the state of Bihar got ready to host the thrilling action at the Patlipura Sports Complex in Patna. The defending champions Patna Pirates will have their home leg as they continue their challenge to defend their title.

Patna Pirates started the home leg with a convincing win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers as they won 41-30 owing to strong raiding showing by Pardeep Narwal and Manjeet.

Gujarat Fortunegiants came into this match on the back of their first win this season when they defeated the Puneri Paltan side at their home stadium. They had started the season on a fairly poor note but did well to bounce back from a tie and a loss to get the win. Ajay Kumar and Sachin Tanwar were impressive for them in the raiding department. The defence has done well with the likes of Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Ruturaj Koravi operating in the backline.

Tamil Thalaivas finally tasted victory in their previous encounter when they defeated the home side Puneri Paltan at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. Ajay Thakur continued his scoring run for the team as he led the side to their first win after a streak of losses. The veteran players Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chillar also looked in good touch on the night. Sukesh Hegde was given a run and contributed well in support of Ajay Thakur.

Gujarat Fortunegiants came away with all the points as they won their second match in a row. They finished with a 36-25 scoreline as Sachin Tanwar and Ajay Kumar starred for them on the mat.

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Mahendra Rajput - (5.5/10)

The lanky defender played well in combination with the raiders Ajay Kumar and Sachin Tanwar and scored a few raid points. He even provided support in the defence and had a tackle point to his credit.

Sunil Kumar - (5/10)

The Gujarat Fortunegiants captain had a quiet day in office but picked up a couple of tackle points towards the end of the match.

Parvesh Bhainswal - (7/10)

The highest scoring defender for Gujarat tonight bounced back in the second half after a silent first. He scored four tackle points and looked solid in the cover position.

Ruturaj Koravi - (6/10)

The right corner defender for the Fortunegiants was impressive with his tackling attempts and combined well with the other defenders on the mat.

Sachin Vittala - (5/10)

The young corner defender did well to provide support to his fellow teammates and even managed a couple of tackle points on the night.

Sachin Tanwar - (8.5/10)

The star man on the night for the Fortunegiants finished with a Super 10 as he kept the Tamil Thalaivas defenders on their toes throughout the night. He even managed to sneak in one tackle point in the match.

Ajay Kumar - (7.5/10)

The former Bengaluru Bulls man had a fruitful outing tonight as he did well along with Sachin to get a tally of 7 points on the night. He was effective with his bonus points as well.

