Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 36: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Player Ratings

Pro Kabaddi League's inter-zonal week challenge continued in the Patna leg as the home side Patna Pirates faced off against U Mumba in the second match on Saturday at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar.

The Patna Pirates started off their home leg with a convincing win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers as the raiders Pardeep Narwal and Manjeet scored Super 10s and led the charge on the mat. The defence also looked in good touch as the young man from Maharashtra, Vikas Kale, came to the fore, scoring solid tackles and grabbing his first High 5 in the Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba have been in good form in the season and lost just once against the Puneri Paltan away in the Pune leg. The defence has been led by the experienced Fazel Atracheli and Dharmaraj Cheralathan at the two corners. The young raider Siddharth Desai has been a total revelation for the side, featuring in the top five raiders in the league in this early stage and has been very impressive. The other raiders Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan have done fairly well with their performances to support the big man in the raiding unit.

U Mumba pulled off a stunning last-minute victory over the home side as they finished with a 40-39 scoreline after a late flurry of points. Patna Pirates thus lost their first home leg encounter at the Patliputra Sports Complex.

Here are the player ratings from Saturday's encounter:

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates looked a solid defensive on Saturday night, especially Jaideep

Pardeep Narwal - (9/10)

The Patna Pirates' skipper looked in good touch in the first half of the match as he did the bulk of raiding for the team and scored five touch points and even forced a couple of extra points. He finished with another Super 10 performance and has notched up 699 raid points in his overall Pro Kabaddi League career.

Manjeet - (3/10)

The lanky raider had a tough time to get going as he was caught three times in the first half and did not manage a raid point in the entire match tonight.

Vikas Kale - (5/10)

The cover defender looked solid in the Patna defence and supported the skipper Jaideep well with his dashes from the right side.

Jaideep - (8/10)

The Patna Pirates skipper Jaideep was in good form as he locked in a couple of strong ankle holds at the left corner. He finished with a High 5 on the night as he managed to get the better of the star man Siddharth Desai on a couple of occasions.

Vikas Jaglan - (6/10)

The all-rounder started slowly in the match but got into the groove in the second half of the match. He was lethal with his raiding in the second half and notched up four crucial points.

Vijay - (4.5/10)

The supporting raider for the Patna Pirates had a quiet night as he managed just a couple of raid points on the night.

Jawahar Dagar - (2/10)

The right corner for the Patna Pirates had a tough night as he gave away a lot of points to the U Mumba raiders.

Substitutes:

Kuldeep Singh - (1/10)

The substitute defender cost a lot of crucial points for the Patna Pirates as he failed to lock in tackles at the left corner which proved costly in the end.

