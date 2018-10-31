Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 41: Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan, Player Ratings

GB More was the main raider for Puneri Paltan tonight

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action continued on the penultimate day of the Patna leg of the competition as the Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club faced off against Puneri Paltan at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar.

Dabang Delhi KC came into the match on the back of a close loss against UP Yoddha and hoped to get their season back on the track against a struggling Puneri Paltan. The raiders Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar have been in good form for the Dabang Delhi side and hoped to deliver yet again.

Their defence is one of the most experienced lineups in the league with the trio of Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal and Vishal Mane manning the fort. Youngster Yogesh Hooda got a chance in the starting lineup and did well with his opportunity and will hope to improve as the season progresses on.

Puneri Paltan came into this match on a poor run of form with three losses on the trot against Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants. After starting their home leg on a positive note, they spiralled into a losing streak and have been inching to get back into the form on the back of their star performer Nitin Tomar.

However, they missed his services tonight after he sprained his ankle in yesterday's match. GB More and Deepak Kumar Dahiya featured and hoped to make up for the loss of the talismanic raider.

The corner defensive combination of Girish Maruti Ernak and Sandeep Narwal were back in action for the Puneri Paltan. Monu, Ravi Kumar and Rinku Narwal also were a part of the starting lineup and went into the match with the hope of getting their team back to a good run of form.

Puneri Paltan exacted revenge for their loss over Dabang Delhi KC earlier in the season and won 31-27, courtesy a good team performance on the mat.

Here are the player ratings for the Pune vs Delhi clash:

Puneri Paltan

GB More - (6/10)

The Maharashtrian raider led the charge of the raiding unit tonight in the absence of Nitin Tomar and did considerably well in his role. He finished with a tally of five raid points tonight.

Deepak Kumar Dahiya - (6/10)

The raider was given a start tonight and was effective in his raids for the Puneri Paltan side. He worked well in tandem with GB More and scored four raid points

Monu - (5/10)

The all-rounder for the Puneri Paltan played his part well with a few crucial raid points tonight. He, however, made a lapse in his defensive duties, giving away a few points to Delhi.

Rinku Narwal - (6/10)

The left cover defender had a quiet night in the Puneri Paltan defence but did well to support his fellow defenders.

Girish Maruti Ernak - (3/10)

The Puneri Paltan skipper was back into the lineup after recovering from his injury concerns. He did not look completely in his element and was subbed off in the second half after scoring two tackle points.

Sandeep Narwal - (7/10)

The right corner for the Puneri Paltan started off the first half of the match in a majestic fashion as he combined well with Girish Maruti Ernak to score four tackle points. He missed out on a High 5 but played a huge role in the win for Pune.

Ravi Kumar - (3/10)

The cover defender had just one tackle point to his tally tonight but did well in his supporting role to the fellow Puneri Paltan defenders.

Substitutes:

Akshay Jadhav - (3/10)

The all-rounder came off the bench in the second half and scored a couple of points, one each in attack and defence.

