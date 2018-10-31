×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 41: Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
100   //    31 Oct 2018, 21:32 IST

GB More was the main raider for Puneri Paltan tonight
GB More was the main raider for Puneri Paltan tonight

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action continued on the penultimate day of the Patna leg of the competition as the Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club faced off against Puneri Paltan at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar.

Dabang Delhi KC came into the match on the back of a close loss against UP Yoddha and hoped to get their season back on the track against a struggling Puneri Paltan. The raiders Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar have been in good form for the Dabang Delhi side and hoped to deliver yet again.

Their defence is one of the most experienced lineups in the league with the trio of Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal and Vishal Mane manning the fort. Youngster Yogesh Hooda got a chance in the starting lineup and did well with his opportunity and will hope to improve as the season progresses on.

Puneri Paltan came into this match on a poor run of form with three losses on the trot against Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants. After starting their home leg on a positive note, they spiralled into a losing streak and have been inching to get back into the form on the back of their star performer Nitin Tomar.

However, they missed his services tonight after he sprained his ankle in yesterday's match. GB More and Deepak Kumar Dahiya featured and hoped to make up for the loss of the talismanic raider.

The corner defensive combination of Girish Maruti Ernak and Sandeep Narwal were back in action for the Puneri Paltan. Monu, Ravi Kumar and Rinku Narwal also were a part of the starting lineup and went into the match with the hope of getting their team back to a good run of form.

Puneri Paltan exacted revenge for their loss over Dabang Delhi KC earlier in the season and won 31-27, courtesy a good team performance on the mat.

Here are the player ratings for the Pune vs Delhi clash:

Puneri Paltan

GB More - (6/10)

The Maharashtrian raider led the charge of the raiding unit tonight in the absence of Nitin Tomar and did considerably well in his role. He finished with a tally of five raid points tonight.

Deepak Kumar Dahiya - (6/10)

The raider was given a start tonight and was effective in his raids for the Puneri Paltan side. He worked well in tandem with GB More and scored four raid points

Monu - (5/10)

The all-rounder for the Puneri Paltan played his part well with a few crucial raid points tonight. He, however, made a lapse in his defensive duties, giving away a few points to Delhi.

Rinku Narwal - (6/10)

The left cover defender had a quiet night in the Puneri Paltan defence but did well to support his fellow defenders.

Girish Maruti Ernak - (3/10)

The Puneri Paltan skipper was back into the lineup after recovering from his injury concerns. He did not look completely in his element and was subbed off in the second half after scoring two tackle points.

Sandeep Narwal - (7/10)

The right corner for the Puneri Paltan started off the first half of the match in a majestic fashion as he combined well with Girish Maruti Ernak to score four tackle points. He missed out on a High 5 but played a huge role in the win for Pune.

Ravi Kumar - (3/10)

The cover defender had just one tackle point to his tally tonight but did well in his supporting role to the fellow Puneri Paltan defenders.

Substitutes:

Akshay Jadhav - (3/10)

The all-rounder came off the bench in the second half and scored a couple of points, one each in attack and defence.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Dabang Delhi Puneri Paltan Joginder Narwal Girish Maruti Ernak Pro Kabaddi 2018 Teams
Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Match 12, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Match 41, Puneri Paltan vs...
RELATED STORY
PKL Season 6, Video Highlights: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 12: Puneri Paltan vs...
RELATED STORY
PKL Season 6, Match 12: In Nitin Tomar vs Dabang Delhi,...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Predicting Dabang Delhi...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 16: Haryana Steelers vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 28: Puneri Paltan vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Dabang Delhi KC - Time Table &...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 39: Puneri Paltan vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us