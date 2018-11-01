Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 43: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Player Ratings

Deepak Narwal did well in the absence of Pardeep Narwal

The Patna leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 came to a conclusion tonight at the Patlputra Sports Complex as the home side Patna Pirates took on Bengal Warriors in the final match in Patna, Bihar.

Patna Pirates came into this clash with an ominous run of matches that saw them lose four on the trot in front of their home support. The defence was in utter doldrums and the raiding talent of Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal and Manjeet was proving ineffective against the strong defences of the opposition teams.

Today's clash saw the Patna coach Ram Mehar Singh leave Pardeep Narwal out of the squad owing to concern over his wrist as Deepak Narwal and Manjeet led the raiding unit with the support of all-rounder Vijay Malik. The defence was manned by the reliable Jaideep at the left corner and the newcomer Ravinder Kumar on the right. Vikas Kale and Tae Deok Eom featured as the cover defenders for the Pirates as they hoped to finish their home leg with a win.

Bengal Warriors have looked positive on the mat this season losing just once in their five matches before tonight's clash. The team led by Surjeet Singh hoped to carry this momentum against Patna Pirates and add further to their misery.

However, they too had a big name out of the final team sheet tonight as Maninder Singh sat out of the game. The raiding unit was led by the Korean phenomenon Jang Kun Lee, Mahesh Goud and Amit Kumar, who made his debut this season for the Warriors. The defence, along with Surjeet Singh comprised of the experienced duo of Shrikant Tewathia and Ran Singh at the corners. The youngster Vijin Thangadurai played in the cover position with Surjeet Singh as they hoped to add another win to their tally tonight.

Patna Pirates ended their home leg with a win over the Bengal Warriors keeping their composure at the end and winning 29-27. The action moves over to Greater Noida tomorrow as the UP leg commences.

Here are the player ratings from the PKL Season 6 Match No. 43 tonight:

Patna Pirates

Deepak Narwal - (7/10)

The former Bengal Warriors faced off against his previous side tonight and was efficient with his bonus point picking ability. He was solid in the second half and produced critical points to end up with 7 raid points on the night.

Manjeet - (5/10)

The young raider was the second raider tonight for the Pirates and contributed well with his four raid points but would have hoped to do better for the team.

Vijay Malik - (5/10)

The all-rounder did well in the first half of the match picking up a couple of raid as well as tackle points for the team.

Jaideep - (7/10)

The left corner defender of the Patna Pirates continued his good form as he scored three tackling points in the first half of the match itself. He scored his High 5 in the second half of the match and was the top scoring defender in the entire match.

Ravinder Kumar - (2/10)

The defender had a quiet night in terms of tackle points but did well to support his fellow defenders with the assists.

Vikas Kale - (2/10)

The cover defender from Maharashtra was quiet in comparison to his usual standards and hardly put in any tackle in the first half of the match.

Tae Deok Eom - (2/10)

The South Korean defender was given a start tonight but could not do much damage in the backline and was subbed off at the start of the second half. He was replaced by Kuldeep Singh in the Patna Pirates defence.

Substitutes:

Tushar Patil - (5/10)

The former Puneri Paltan man came off the bench in the first half and was a handy customer with his four raid points for the team.

Manish - (3/10)

The defender came on in the second half and got one tackle point to his name.

Kuldeep Singh - (3/10)

The defender came on to replace Tae Deok Eom at the start of the second half. He produced a great tackle at the death to kill the game for the Pirates.

