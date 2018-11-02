Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 45: Player Ratings - Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 63 // 02 Nov 2018, 23:30 IST

The Fortunegiants enjoyed a top run against the Panthers

The Gujarat Fortunegiants romped home to their fourth straight win in a row this season as they outclassed a listless Jaipur Pink Panthers set up by a 36-25 margin and in the process also inflicted the fourth consecutive loss on Jaipur.

Sunil Kumar led from the front for the Fortunegiants as the skipper picked up eight points in total and managed to make raiding look like a difficult task for the Panthers and he was ably supported by Ruturaj Koravi and Parvesh Bhainswal.

On the raiding front, Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia combined to score six points apiece as their efficiency saw the Jaipur defenders wilting under pressure. Only Korean defender Young Chang Ko displayed some resistance as he picked up super tackles on a day when none of his other teammates found their bearings.

Here are the player ratings from this game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Anup Kumar - 3/10

The Jaipur skipper looked horribly out of form as he failed to bring his 'A'-game against the Fortunegiants and went back with just one raid point apart from the one tackle point he collected through an ankle hold.

Young Chang Ko - 8/10

The right cover defender was a class apart and looked to be playing on a different mat as he notched up two super tackles to bring down the deficit and also picked up his first 'High-5' of the season.

Mohit Chhillar - 7/10

The right corner defender managed to perk at the right moments and collected four tackle points from four tackles, including some vicious ankle holds that kept the Gujarat raiders down on the mat.

Nitin Rawal - 6/10

The young all-rounder started on the left corner and although he could not pick tackle points, his nippy raiding fetched him a total of four points from eight raids.

Anand Patil - 5/10

Anand's proficiency as a raider went completely missing but his contribution on the defense front, along with Young Chang Ko to effect two super tackles stood out.

Deepak Niwas Hooda - 4.5/10

Deepak Hooda was expected to come good against the Fortunegiants but the experienced all-rounder failed to stand up to the task as he picked just two raid points from nine raids while picking a tackle point through an ankle hold.

Hodage Bajirao - 3/10

Bajirao Hodage has failed to cement his place in the team and his performance today, with just one tackle before being subbed off to bring in Sandeep Dhull was a talking point in the game.

Substitutes

Selvamani K - 6/10

The lanky raider picked up one touch point with a running hand touch but was pinned down on the Do or Die raid as he failed to wriggle away from Sunil's ankle hold.

Amit Kumar - 3/10

The all-rounder came in the second half and failed to pick a single point from three raids and two tackle points.

Sandeep Dhull - 3/10

Dhull came in in the dying minutes of the second half and was tackled out by a raid from Rohit Gulia.

