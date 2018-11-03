Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 46: U Mumba v Puneri Paltan Player Ratings

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 75 // 03 Nov 2018, 22:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

U Mumba clinched a comfortable win over the Paltan

U Mumba dominated the third 'Maharashtrian Derby' of this season as the Fazel Athrachali-led side put up an all-round show to win 31-22 and with that, register a hat-trick of wins from their last three encounters.

Both teams came into the contest with wins in their previous encounters and with the dynamism of Siddharth Desai missing out from the U Mumba setup, the onus was on Abhishek Singh to lead the raiding unit.

The youngster did manage to lead the way as he picked seven raid points while the defense duo of Fazel Athrachali and Surender Singh combined to perfection and picked four tackle points each to keep the Pune raiders at bay.

For Pune, a string of super tackles, four to be precise formed a majority of the points as the raiders failed to find their feet against a hungry pack of U Mumba defenders. Vinod Kumar's start proved to be a good move as all-rounder pounced in with three tackles and also found a touch point to keep the U Mumba tally going.

In the end, U Mumba's dominating run ensured that they indeed had the last laugh and also registered their first win over Pune in three games this season. Here are the player ratings from this encounter.

Puneri Paltan

The veteran defenders had a quiet outing

Girish Maruti Ernak - 4/10

The skipper had a quiet outing as he switched positions from the left cover to the left corner and vice versa but picked his first point only in the final few minutes of the game with a dash on Vinod Kumar.

More GB - 7/10

More GB finished as the top-scorer for Pune and was a force to reckon with in the defensive unit as he pulled off two super tackles with some firm ankle holds.

Sandeep Narwal - 6.5/10

The burly all-rounder did well to lead the team with Girish on the benches and was also a major contributor through his dashes as he collected a super tackle to finish with three tackle points.

Deepak Dahiya - 5/10

Deepak Dahiya slotted into the role of the main raider in Nitin Tomar's absence but failed to make any major impact as he finished with just two raid points.

Monu - 4.5/10

Young Monu could not collect a single point from seven raids but collected two tackle points through a super tackle.

Ravi Kumar - 4/10

One of Pune's best defenders from this season, Ravi Kumar did not get his name on the scoresheet as he looked out of colour.

Rinku Narwal - 4/10

Rinku started on the left corner but was not seen much in action as he could not pick a single point throughout the game.

Substitutes:

Akshay Jadhav - 7/10

Akshay Jadhav was in good nick as he managed to pick five raid points in 11 raids and kept Pune in the hunt to reduce the deficit, albeit in vain.

Shubham Shinde - 7/10

The youngster was subbed on for just one raid from the opposition and did well to effect a super tackle through a double ankle hold.

Rajesh Mondal - 4/10

The experienced raider came off the benches in the second half and was thrust into the Do or Die raid responsibilities but he could not pick a single point.

1 / 2 NEXT