Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 47: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 28 // 03 Nov 2018, 02:03 IST

Rishank has to step up and inspire his team to the first win of their home leg.

UP Yoddha take on the Bengaluru Bulls in a Zone B clash at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The Yoddha had a miserable time yesterday night as they lost to the Tamil Thalaivas by a whopping 22-point margin (24-46). It was an all-round failure for the Yoddha, as neither their attack nor their defense was able to perform to their potential.

The raiding department of the Yoddha was the main culprit as they could manage just 14 raid points against the Thalaivas defense. Prashant Kumar Rai was the sole bright spot in the Yoddha attack, contributing 7 raid points. The other two primary raiders, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga failed to create much of an impact with their rudderless raiding.

The defense though received a major boost with the inclusion of the fit-again Jeeva Kumar, and he didn't disappoint on his comeback with 3 tackle points.

The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have been one of the strongest sides in the competition so far, with 4 wins from the 5 matches that they have featured in. They would look to get the 5-points on offer and go to the top of the Zone B standings.

Their raiding has been superb with their leading raider, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat racking up raid points at a blistering pace. Kashiling Adake has turned out to be a great supporting act, even with his defensive duties.

Rohit Kumar, the Bulls' captain, has taken a back seat and given Pawan and Kashi the freedom that they need to showcase their class.

The defense of the Bulls has also been solid with the 5th highest average tackle points (10.2 tackles per match) in the competition. Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, and the young corner, Sandeep have been the standout performers in the Bulls' defense.

The only change they could make to the lineup that won them their encounter against the Patna Pirates would be getting in either Ankit or Raju Lal Choudhary in place of Jasmer Gulia who has been the weak link in their defense.

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Prashant Kumar Rai (left raider) vs Mahender Singh (left cover)

#2 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (right raider) vs Sagar Krishna/Sachin (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

UP Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga (c), Prashant Kumar Rai, Shrikant Jadhav, Narender, Jeeva Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, and Sagar Krishna/Sachin

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Sandeep, and Ankit/Raju Lal Choudhary

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar