Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 47: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 130 // 03 Nov 2018, 22:29 IST

Prashant Kumar Rai was the top scorer for UP Yoddha again

The second day of the UP leg in the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 saw the UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Indoor Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.



UP Yoddha started off their home leg in ominous fashion when they lost out against Tamil Thalaivas on the opening day. The raiders had a poor night as the skipper Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav failed to make an impact against the sturdy Manjeet Chillar, who had eight tackle points to his name. Only Prashant Kumar Rai did well and scored seven points for the home side. The defenders were outplayed by the Tamil Thalaivas raiders and had their task cut out against the Bengaluru Bulls raiding unit.

Bengaluru Bulls came into this match on the back of a couple of good wins over the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates. The Bulls have seen the emergence of a new star man in their ranks with Pawan Kumar Sehrawat proving to be one of the best raiders this season so far. Kashiling Adake has done well with him in support as Rohit Kumar has taken a bit of a backseat role with the captaincy at hand. The defence is handled by the utility Ashish Kumar Sangwan and Mahender Singh who have combined well for the Bulls on the mat. Tonight's match saw Raju Lal Choudhary and Sandeep play on the corner defensive positions.

UP Yoddha lost their second match in a row but came away with a point tonight as Bengaluru Bulls won 35-29 owing to a Super 10 performance by skipper Rohit Kumar.

UP Yoddha

Prashant Kumar Rai - (7/10)

The lead raider on the night for the UP Yoddha again scored a seven-point haul as he was effective in the first half of the match. However, he found it tough to get going against the Bengaluru Bulls' defenders in the second half as he was tackled down on a number of occasions.

Shrikant Jadhav - (6/10)

The former U Mumba man recovered from his poor showing last night and was in decent form tonight. He finished with five raid points tonight but had a tough time in the second half.

Sagar Krishna - (2/10)

The corner defender had a poor night in the UP defence as he was tackled out many times by the Bengaluru Bulls skipper Rohit Kumar. He had 0 tackle points to his name tonight.

Nitesh Kumar - (5/10)

The right corner defender for the UP Yoddha was in good touch tonight and put in strong thigh holds on the Bulls raiders and was crucial in keeping Pawan Sehrawat quiet tonight.

Jeeva Kumar - (2/10)

The veteran defender did not make much impact in the UP defence as he finished with just a solitary tackle point tonight.

Sachin Kumar - (5/10)

The all-rounder did well on the left corner to execute a couple of ankle holds on the raiders and scored four tackle points on the night.

Narender - (4/10)

The all-rounder started off well in the first half and scored three tackle points from the cover position with his blocks and diving holds.

Substitutes:

Rishank Devadiga - (2/10)

The UP skipper started on the bench tonight and was put on to raid in the final minutes of the match. However, he found no success in his three raid attempts.

