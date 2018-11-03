Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 48: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants| Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 14 // 03 Nov 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chandran Ranjit has to fire against his former team to clinch the win for the Delhi

Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Dabang Delhi at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The Fortunegiants have been on a 4-match winning streak largely due to the superlative run of form of their formidable defense. They have the second highest average tackle points (11.83 tackles per match) in the competition with consistent contributions from their star cover duo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal. Ruturaj Koravi (19 points) has made himself an indispensable part of the defense with his consistency in contributing to the team's score.

The attack of the Fortunegiants, although not as prolific as Bengaluru Bulls or U Mumba, have been good courtesy their star raiders - Sachin, K. Prapanjan, and Mahendra Rajpoot.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, are coming off consecutive losses. Their recent loss to the Puneir Paltan was due to a sub-par performance by their raiding department. The youngster, Naveen Kumar, was the only bright spot with his 7 points, while the rest of the raiders failed to contribute much.

The defense of Dabang, although did start slow in the competition, but has been consistent in the recent matches. The 'Hawk' Ravinder Pahal (18 points), and the 'Takedown Tiger' Joginder Narwal (17 points) have been their top performers.

The last time the teams faced each other was in Match 5 of the current season, where the outcome was a tie (32-32).

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Sachin (right raider) vs Joginder Narwal (left corner)

#2 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Sunil Kumar (right cover)

Probable playing 7:

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, K.Prapanjan/Shubham Palkar, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin Vittala

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar