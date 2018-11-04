Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 48, Gujarat Fortunegiants v Dabang Delhi KC: Player Ratings

Prasen Moudgal

Dong Geon Lee was the man of the moment for Gujarat

The Gujarat Fortunegiants maintained their 100% win record over Dabang Delhi as the Sunil Kumar-led side cruised to a comfortable 45-38 win over their opponents at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, UP.

Dong Geon Lee was the star of the show for Gujarat as the Korean, rewarded with a start in this game brought out his mixed bag of tricks and lured tackles from the Delhi defense to pick his first ever 'Super-10' in the history of the league.

All-rounder Rohit Gulia essayed his role as the secondary raider on a day when Sachin Tanwar failed to find his feet as the former picked up seven raid points. On the defensive front, Parvesh Bhainswal made up for his slow start as the cover defender picked up a 'High-5' and his six-point effort made up for Sunil Kumar's no-show on the day.

For Delhi, Chandran Ranjith's 'Super-10' went in vain as barring him and Naveen Kumar (8 points), none of the other players who started could contribute and it needed a six-point effort from substitute Pawan Kadian to bring them to a respectable total in the end.

At the final whistle, Gujarat rejoiced as they picked their fifth consecutive win while Delhi's third loss in a row will certainly leave them with a lot of homework to do before their next assignment. Here are the player ratings.

Dabang Delhi KC

Chandran Ranjith top-scored for Delhi

Joginder Narwal - 5/10

Delhi's skipper did not make any hasty challenges as he picked two points from three tackles but his lack of hunger to pounce did not help Delhi's cause.

Chandran Ranjith - 8.5/10

Ranjith was in fine nick as he kept chipping away with the points and in the process also registered a 'Super 10', his second of the season as his running hand touches kept the Gujarat defenders at bay.

Naveen Kumar - 6.5/10

Naveen Kumar was good in patches as his pace and ability to travel the court did catch the Gujarat defenders off-guard, which enabled the youngster to collect eight raid points to his credit.

Vishal - 5.5/10

The young left cover defender made quite a few hasty dashes and tackles as he finished with two points from seven tackles and on more than one occasion, gifted away easy points to the opposition.

Yogesh Hooda - 4.5/10

Yogesh Hooda's famous ankle holds went missing in this game as the all-rounder could not contribute much, with just two points, one from a bonus point and the other through a dash.

Ravinder Pahal - 4/10

The 'Hawk' had a woeful day out as he often went in for advance ankle holds and his solo tackles were not enough to keep the Gujarat raiders down as the experienced right corner had just one point to his credit.

Vishal Mane - 4/10

Vishal Mane's relatively quiet season thus far continued as the veteran defender could not pick up a single point from his two tackles.

SUBSTITUTES

Pawan Kadian - 7/10

Pawan's unlucky spell continued as he started off from the benches yet again but was in good touch as he managed to keep the deficit from going off control with six raid points.

