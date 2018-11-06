Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 50: Jaipur Pink Panthers v Haryana Steelers Player Ratings

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 111 // 06 Nov 2018, 21:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Panthers' defenders had a good outing

The Jaipur Pink Panthers arrested the slew of losses with a 38-32 win over the Haryana Steelers at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, UP.

Coming into the match with four losses on the trot, the pressure was undoubtedly on the Panthers but a mature show of raiding from Deepak Niwas Hooda, who picked up his first 'Super 10' of the season led the way for the Anup Kumar-led side.

Given the task of playing the role of the lead raider, Deepak Hooda brought all his experience to the fore as he kept chipping away with the points and ensured that the Panthers were in the game at all times. Yet another major impact player, Mohit Chhillar was also in pristine form as he collected four tackle points from five tackles.

For the Steelers, Vikas Kandola had a good outing but was unfortunate to end up on the wrong side of the result on a day when Monu Goyat and the rest of the Steelers had a poor outing.

Sunil Siddhgavali's dashes, Nitin Rawal's ankle holds all contributed to the Panthers' scorecard as the Steelers fell to their seventh loss in ten games. Here are the player ratings from this encounter.

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola was the lone player who showed some resistance

Monu Goyat - 3/10

The Steelers skipper had a woeful outing as he looked jaded in his raids and could pick up just four raid points from 11 raids and his inefficiency had a direct impact on the outcome of the game.

Vikas Kandola - 8/10

The youngster mixed his raids with pace and accuracy as he kept the Steelers afloat with crucial points and finished with nine raid points while also contributed with a dash in a crucial moment of the game.

Mayur Shivtarkar - 7/10

Mayur did manage to pick up a bonus point but his contribution in the defence unit was vital as he picked two tackle points from three tackles.

Sachin Shingade - 6/10

The left cover defender was the major target for Deepak Hooda all throughout the game but his support in keeping the Panthers raiders, apart from Hooda at bay.

Kuldeep Singh - 5/10

The left corner had a quiet outing and with just two tackle points, could not contribute too much to the outcome of the game.

Wazir Singh - 4/10

Wazir Singh was given a start in this game but was surprisingly used as a right corner and did not raid even a single time in the encounter.

Sunil - 3/10

Right corner defender Sunil had a terrible game as his advance tackles gifted easy points to the Panthers raiders which ensured that he was subbed off in the second half.

Substitutes

Naveen - 8.5/10

Naveen was subbed on in the first half and struck in his first raid as he picked up a whopping four points, including a bonus and three touch points to bring the momentum back to Haryana. In the end, he finished with eight raid points.

Sudhanshu Tyagi - 6/10

Tyagi was subbed in when the Steelers had three or fewer defenders on the mat but was unsuccessful in his double thigh hold attempt.

Bhuvneshwar Gaur - 4/10

The lanky raider came in for just the one raid but was snapped up by a strong back hold from Mohit Chhillar.

Parveen - 4/10

Parveen failed to make an impact on the game and was unsuccessful on his only tackle.

1 / 2 NEXT