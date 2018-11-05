Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 50: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers | Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 16 // 05 Nov 2018, 01:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nitin Rawal is a fine raider and has to be freed of his defensive duties for Jaipur's greater good.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Haryana Steelers at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Tuesday, the 6th of November at 8 pm IST. Both the teams are at the bottom half of the Zone A standings and would look to make it the top half with a win in tomorrow's encounter.

The Pink Panthers are coming off an 11-point defeat against the Gujarat Fortunegiants, which was a result of their poor raiding in the match. The Panthers' raiders could score just 10 raid points in the match. Nitin Rawal with 4 raid points was the top scorer, while the experienced campaigners, Deepak Niwas Hooda, and Anup Kumar failed to contribute much to the team's total.

The Panthers' defence did well, as the inclusion of the Korean cover defender, Young-Chang Ko, in the side bolstered their defence to take them to 11 tackle points against the Fortunegiants. The concerns remaining in the defence are the lack of form and consistency of Bajirao Hodage and Sandeep Dhull who have failed to live up to their team's and fans' expectations.

The Steelers, on the other hand, are coming off a decisive win against the Patna Pirates and would look to build upon the winning momentum.

In the absence of Monu Goyat the team, under Vikas Kandola, came together as a unit to showcase an all-round display of efforts. While the raiding was bolstered by Naveen's and Vikas's performance, it was the defence that booked the match in the Steelers' favour.

The Steelers' defence contributed 15 tackle points, which included a High-5 from the left corner, Kuldeep Singh.

Sachin Shingade, with his 4-point defensive performance against the Pirates, may get a chance in the starting 7, and would most likely replace Prateek who couldn't impress much with his performance.

The last time the two teams faced each other (Match 18 of PKL 6), Jaipur Pink Panthers came out on top with a 36-33 win.

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Vikas Kandola (right raider) vs Sandeep Dhull (left corner)

#2 Anup Kumar (right raider) vs Kuldeep Singh (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Anup Kumar (c), Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Young-Chang Ko, Bajirao Hodage, Sandeep Dhull, and Mohit Chhillar

Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola (c), Naveen, Mayur Shivtarkar/Monu Goyat, Sachin Shingade, Parveen, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar