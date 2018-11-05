Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 51: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans | Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Gopal Mishra
05 Nov 2018, 02:19 IST

Rishank has to continue with his form if UP Yoddhas want to secure maximum points in their home leg.

UP Yoddha take on the Telugu Titans in a Zone B clash at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Tuesday, the 6th at 9 pm IST.

After just managing to tie the game against the Bengal Warriors yesterday evening, UP Yoddhas would look for their first win of the home leg against their southern opponents, Telugu Titans.

UP Yoddhas coach, Jasveer Singh, is going for a raider-rotation policy to give the much-needed rest to his raiders during the hectic schedule of the home leg. Prashant Kumar Rai, one of Yoddhas primary raiders, did not go in for a single raid in yesterday's match and was soon substituted to bring in Sagar Krishna to bolster the Yoddhas defence. Later the coach gave Azad Singh, a young raider an opportunity on the mat, and he capitalized on it by scoring 4 raid points of his 5 attempted raids.

The defence of the Yoddhas did well and looks all settled with the return of Jeeva Kumar.

The Titans, on the other hand, are coming off a whopping 21-point victory over the Patna Pirates, courtesy the 18-point effort by their star raider, Rahul Chaudhari, and the 9-point defensive effort by their captain, Vishal Bhardwaj.

With the return of form of Rahul Chaudhari, the Titans look all set with the existing starting lineup and should continue with the same winning combination against the Yoddhas.

The last time the two teams squared off was in Match 13 of the current season where the Telugu Titans came out on top with a 34-29 win over the Yoddhas.

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Rahul Chaudhari (right raider) vs Sachin Kumar (left corner)

#2 Rishank Devadiga (right raider) vs Vishal Bhardwaj (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

UP Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga (c), Prashanth Kumar Rai, Shrikant Jadhav, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, and Narender

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhad Milaghardan, Anil Kumar, and Abozar Mighani

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar