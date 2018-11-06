Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 51: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam

UP Yoddha's defence was in good form tonight

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 resumed after a day's rest with the action from the UP leg of the competition at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The home side UP Yoddha faced off against their opponents from Southern India, Telugu Titans in a fiercely contested clash. UP Yoddha were looking for their first win of the home leg after a couple of losses and a drawn match against Bengal Warriors on Sunday.

UP Yoddha skipper Rishank Devadiga returned to form in their previous encounter against Bengal Warriors scoring his first Super 10 of the season. However, he could only lead them to a draw and hoped for a win tonight against the Telugu Titans. Prashant Kumar Rai made way for the youngster Azad Singh tonight to support Shrikant Jadhav in the raiding trio for the side. The defence was unchanged from their previous match as Nitesh Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Narender and Sachin Kumar manned the fort for the home side.

Telugu Titans came into the match on the back of a massive win over Patna Pirates with their star man Rahul Chaudhari striking form with a 17-point performance. Tonight's match saw the skipper Vishal Bhardwaj out of action and he was replaced by Krushna Madane in the side. The Iranian trio of Abozar Mighani, Farhad Milaghardan and Mohsen Maghsoudlou formed the crux of the Telugu defence with the support from Anil Kumar in the cover position. Nilesh Salunke was the second raider to support Rahul Chaudhari as they hoped to pile on the misery for the home team.

UP Yoddha let a nine-point lead slip away at the end of the first half as Mohsen Maghsoudlou triggered a comeback for Telugu Titans to tie the match at 26-26 at the final whistle.

UP Yoddha

Rishank Devadiga - (5/10)

The UP Yoddha skipper did well tonight to lead the side on the mat but struggled in his raiding. He only managed three raid points tonight and had one tackle point as well.

Shrikant Jadhav - (5/10)

The raider had a tally of four raid points tonight as he was kept in check by the Telugu Titans defence. He got hurt in the second half but returned with a padded-up headband to raid for the team.

Azad Singh - (4/10)

The young raider got his first start in the season as he replaced Prashant Kumar Rai in the starting lineup. He scored two points on the night getting one bonus and a tackle point.

Nitesh Kumar - (6/10)

The right corner for the UP Yoddha maintained his consistent form in the home leg as he locked in solid tackles in the backline. He just missed out on his High 5 tonight scoring four points for the home team and became the top scoring defender this season.

Jeeva Kumar - (3/10)

The experienced defender had just one tackle point to his name tonight but did well to provide assists for the UP Yoddha backline.

Sachin Kumar - (7/10)

The all-rounder was in solid form tonight at the left corner picking up three tackle points with his well-timed ankle holds. He was very smart with his quick pursuit raids and managed to get two touch points, top scoring on the night.

Narender - (5/10)

The cover defender was in good touch tonight as he put in successful dashes and double thigh holds on the Telugu Titans' raiders to keep them in check. He finished with three tackle points tonight.

Substitutes

Bhanu Pratap Tomar - (2/10)

The young raider came on in the second half as the last man to raid for UP Yoddha and picked up one bonus point.

