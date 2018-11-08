Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 52: Dabang Delhi K.C v Haryana Steelers Player Ratings

Prasen Moudgal

Meraj Sheykh's super raid was the moment of the game

Dabang Delhi K.C pulled off a comfortable 39-33 win over the Haryana Steelers to arrest the spate of losses and get their campaign back on track at Greater Noida, UP.

In a game that saw Monu Goyat pick a 'Super 10' by coming on as a substitute, Delhi's raiders came to the party in style while Ravinder Pahal executed his trademark ankle holds to supreme effect as the two units combined to drive home a convincing win for Delhi in the end.

Young Naveen Kumar was the star of the show for Delhi as he finished with nine raid points and was well complemented by Iranian Meraj Sheykh and Chandran Ranjith, both of whom picked up six raid points. On the defence front, Ravinder Pahal picked up his second 'High-5', with both the 'High-5s' coming against the Haryana Steelers.

Vishal Mane's 3-point effort also contributed vitally to the Delhi win while Monu Goyat's 11-point effort was the lone bright spark for the Steelers raiding unit while Sunil's 4-point effort made raiding slightly difficult for the Delhi raiders. Here are the player ratings from this match.

Haryana Steelers

The Steelers were undone by quite a few errors from the defenders

Vikas Kandola - 4/10

Kandola was thrust with the responsibility of leading the squad while Monu watched from the benches early in the first half but the youngster failed to live up to the expectations, finishing with just four points from 13 raids.

Sunil - 7.5/10

The right corner defender was quick on his feet and his watchful defending stood out as he collected four tackle points and produced some bright moments all through the game.

Naveen - 6.5/10

Naveen came in place of Wazir Singh for this encounter and his raiding capabilities were used sparingly as he put in just seven raids and picked three raid points.

Mayur Shivtarkar - 6/10

The young all-rounder occupied a host of different positions in the defensive unit and a couple of his dashes troubled Vikas Kandola apart from which his advance tackles gifted easy points to Haryana.

Sachin Shingade - 5/10

The experienced defender picked just one tackle point with a massive double thigh hold on Chandran Ranjith that had the raider rooted on the mat apart from which Sachin only played the supporting role.

Kuldeep Singh - 4/10

The right corner was quiet all through the game, quite opposite to his usual style of play as he picked the lone tackle point which the Delhi raiders used to their advantage.

Parveen - 3/10

The all-rounder was given a start but was subbed off very early in the first half as he made way for Monu Goyat.

Substitutes

Monu Goyat - 8.5/10

Monu Goyat's introduction from the benches seemed to work like a charm with the talismanic raider picking up five raid points in the first half and added six more to his account, finishing with a 'Super 10' that kept Haryana in the contest.

Bhuvneshwar Gaur - 5/10

The lanky raider was subbed on as the lone man on the mat on two occasions and he picked up a bonus point on both the raids.

