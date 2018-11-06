Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 52: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Monu Goyat needs to step up and raid confidently to take his team to a win

Haryana Steelers take on their neighbors, the Dabang Delhi at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Thursday evening at 8 pm IST.

The Steelers, after a loss to the Jaipur Pink Panthers today, need a change in fortunes if they are to continue dreaming of reaching the playoffs. They were let down by their defense against the Panthers, as they managed to score just 7 tackle points.

While Vikas Kandola and the substitute, Naveen, were consistent in getting points through their raids, Monu Goyat was disappointing with just 4 raid points from his 11 attempted raids.

Monu's lack of form deprives the Steelers of the able and confident leadership that they need to clinch encounters and win points. So, maybe Monu should relinquish his captaincy duties and focus on his raiding, as he has been a terrific raider in the past seasons without the additional responsibility of leading the side.

Dabang Delhi are on a 3-match losing streak and would have utilized the 3-day rest to figure out a plan to get back to winning ways.

In their last match against the Gujarat Fortunegiants, the Dabang raiding unit was on point and successfully scored 25 raid points. Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar have, while not prolific, been consistent in their efforts. Pawan Kumar Kadian, after coming off the bench, contributed 6 raid points and would most likely feature in the starting lineup for the match against the Steelers.

The Dabang defense had a disappointing outing in their last match as they could manage just 6 tackle points. The defense which looked all set for the rest of the competition seemed a tad bit complacent and indecisive in their approach against the Fortunegiants.

The last time the teams faced each other was in Match 21 of the ongoing season where the Haryana Steelers got the better of Dabang Delhi 34-31 at Sonepat.

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Vikas Kandola (right raider) vs Joginder Narwal (left corner)

#2 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Kuldeep Singh (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat, Shivtarkar, Vikas Kandola, Naveen, Parveen, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Vishal Mane, Vishal/Yogesh Hooda, and Ravinder Pahal

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar