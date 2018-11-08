Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 53: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls, Player Ratings

Nitesh Kumar was the best defender for UP Yoddha tonight

The final day of the UP leg in the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 saw the home side UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, UP. UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha came into this match on the back of a couple of tied matches and still in search of their first home leg win in Greater Noida. In both of the encounters, UP Yoddha had the upper hand but lost their nerves heading into the final minutes and ended up having to share the points. They hoped to calm their nerves and clinch their first win against the Bengaluru Bulls.

UP Yoddha skipper Rishank Devadiga had hoped to inspire his side tonight with the support of Shrikant Jadhav and Prashant Kumar Rai alongside him in the raiding unit. The defence has done well for the UP Yoddha side with Nitesh Kumar and Sachin Kumar forming a strong corner combination.

The experienced Jeeva Kumar has been a stable presence in the UP defence with his dashes and assists from the cover position. Narender has also done well for them with his double thigh holds and hoped to carry on this form tonight as well.

Bengaluru Bulls came into the match on the back of three consecutive wins and are one of the most in-form teams in the league so far. The skipper Rohit Kumar finally came into his element in their previous match against the UP Yoddha side earlier in the UP leg.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Kashiling Adake form one of the best raiding units in the league and hoped to continue their good form with a double win over UP Yoddha at their home leg. The defence needed to step up with the likes of Mahender Singh, Ashish Sangwan and Raju Lal Choudhary having their work cut out against a hungry UP Yoddha side.

UP Yoddha became the first side in the league to not win a match in their home leg as Bengaluru Bulls won 37-27 tonight, banking on a strong all-around show powered by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's Super 10 and Mahender Singh's High 5.

Here are the player ratings from tonight's match:

UP Yoddha

Rishank Devadiga - (6/10)

The UP Yoddha skipper struggled tonight against the stubborn Bulls defence and managed just one raid point and seemed to be troubled with an injury concern. He continued to play in the second half with a slight limp but managed to pick up four points towards the end of the match.

Shrikant Jadhav - (3/10)

The former U Mumba man found it tough to get going in the first half tonight as he scored a solitary raid point. He was not able to recover in the second half and was kept quiet by the Bulls' defenders.

Prashant Kumar Rai - (4/10)

The lanky raider made a comeback to the starting seven tonight and managed to score three raid points in the first half. He was substituted in the second half of the match by Azad Singh.

Sachin Kumar - (5/10)

The left corner defender gave away a couple of easy points to the Bengaluru Bulls' raiders and got just one tackle point in the first half. He managed to add a couple of tackle points in the second half with a good Super Tackle on Kashiling Adake.

Nitesh Kumar - (8/10)

The league's leading tackle point scorer continued his stellar form, scoring three great tackle points on the Bulls' raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat at the right corner. He carried on the momentum in the second half of the match and finished with a tally of six tackle point on the night.

Narender - (2/10)

The cover defender was caught napping on a couple of occasions by the Bulls' skipper Rohit Kumar in the first half of the match. He did not manage a single tackle point tonight.

Jeeva Kumar - (2/10)

The experienced defender struggled tonight against the might of the Bulls' raiding unit as he could not put in many tackles. He finished with just one tackle point tonightt

Substitutes:

Amit - (2/10)

The defender came off the bench a couple of times when UP Yoddha were down in numbers but did not have any success.

Azad Singh - (3/10)

The youngster came on in the second half and picked up a couple of points with one raid point and a tackle point as well.

Bhanu Pratap Tomar - (4/10)

The raider came on towards the end of the match and picked up three raid points in quick time.

