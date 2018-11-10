Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 57: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam

Vinod Kumar got a High 5 to his name tonight

The second day of the Mumbai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 saw a clash of two in-form teams on the mat as U Mumba battled against the Gujarat Fortunegiants at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

U Mumba came into this match after a dominant victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers kicking off their home leg on a bright note. Their lead raiders Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan were rested for the most part of the match and played just a few minutes in the match. The raiding was handled by the trio of Darshan Kadian, Abhishek Singh, and Vinod Kumar. Darshan Kadian and Abhishek Singh both finished with Super 10s on the night. The defence, led by the ferocious corner defender Fazel Atrachali was on point again with the support of experienced tacklers Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Rohit Rana. Surender Singh also chipped in with a couple of tackle points. U Mumba hoped to counter the young Gujarat Fortunegiants with their well-balanced squad.

After a slow start to their season, Gujarat Fortunegiants have been on a stellar run of five wins back to back. The side coached by Manpreet Singh has one of the youngest units on the mat and have come together in a great fashion to get the wins. Dong Geon Lee and Rohit Gulia were the star performers for them in their win against the Dabang Delhi KC with the Korean raider getting his first Super 10 in PKL. The defence has been a key factor the success of the Gujarat Fortunegiants with the cover combination of Parvesh Bhainswal and captain Sunil Kumar working brilliantly. The young corners Ruturaj Koravi and Sachin Vittala also have gelled together well to provide the side with their contributions.

It went down to the wire as a Mahender Rajput Super Raid proved to be the game winner for Gujarat Fortunegiants who won with a 38-36 scoreline.

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali - (4/10)

The U Mumba skipper had a quiet first half compared to his usual standards and did not get any tackle point. He bounced back in the second half and picked up three tackle points with his trademark blocks and ankle holds.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - (2/10)

The veteran defender did not get any tackle point in the first half but did well with his assists. He was substituted in the second half of the match.

Rohit Rana - (3/10)

The former Telugu Titans defender was a strong presence in the U Mumba defence picking up a couple of tackle points in the first half.

Surender Singh - (2/10)

The defender was a tad hasty in his tackle attempts and gave away a couple of easy points to the raiders. He finished with a lone tackle point tonight.

Abhishek Singh - (2/10)

The all-rounder had a poor game tonight as he managed to pick up just one point tonight in the first half of the match.

Siddharth Desai - (8/10)

The raider returned to the starting lineup tonight and was in good touch picking up thirteen points tonight. He was the top scorer on the night and looked in lethal form despite the injury concerns.

Rohit Baliyan - (6/10)

The raider was the second highest scoring player for U Mumba today as he finished with a total of seven points tonight. He managed to pick up two tackle points as well from the right In position.

Substitutes

Vinod Kumar - (6/10)

The all-rounder came off the bench and was highly effective picking up a High 5 with his ankle and body holds from the right corner.

