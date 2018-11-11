Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 59: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra

Can Monu Goyat pull off a Super-10 against Fazel Atrachali & co.?

The home side, U Mumba take on the Haryana Steelers at the NSCI Dome in the latter of the double-header scheduled for today evening at 9 pm IST.

U Mumba suffered only their second loss of the season yesterday evening against last season's finalists, the Gujarat Fortunegiants courtesy an astounding seven-point Super-Raid by Mahendra Ganesh Rajput in the final five minutes of the game.

The Mumbai side is trying to rotate their players to avoid injury in the hectic home leg, so there's a good chance that Darshan Kadian and Vinod Kumar may get another start today evening against the Steelers in place of Abhishek Singh and Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

The Haryana Steelers are also coming off a defeat against Dabang Delhi and would look to give it their all against a strong U Mumba in tonight's encounter.

The Steelers have had a rough season with inconsistent performances from all their players. Monu Goyat is slowly getting into form, as he scored another Super-10 on the other night against the Dabangs after coming off the bench.

The defense of the Steelers is young and inexperienced, and in the absence of Surender Nada, lacks the leadership to make them consistent and decisive.

The Steelers are yet to defeat U Mumba in PKL Season 6 as they have lost both the matches that they have played with margins of 26-53 (Match 14) and 32-42 (Match 20).

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Monu Goyat (right raider) vs Fazel Atrachali (left corner)

#2 Siddharth Desai (two-sided raider) vs Kuldeep Singh (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Darshan Kadian, Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Rohit Rana, and Vinod Kumar

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Vikas Kandola, Naveen, Mayur Shivtarkar, Sachin Shingade, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar