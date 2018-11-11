Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 59: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Player Ratings

Siddharth Desai's Super 10 was not enough for U Mumba tonight

The weekend action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 came to an end in Mumbai with the home side U Mumba taking on the Haryana Steelers at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

U Mumba started off the home leg with a dominant win over their rivals Jaipur Pink Panthers but faced defeat on their second day in a last-minute loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants. The side looked well-balanced on the mat and will be in good spirits despite the loss.

Siddharth Desai returned to action in full swing and scored a Super 10 taking his tally past the 100-point mark and became the top scoring raider for now, going past Nitin Tomar. Rohit Baliyan was a good supporting raider for him with his clinical raiding.

The defence was marshalled by the skipper Fazel Atrachali on the left corner though he had a tough time in the first half. Rohit Rana and Surender Singh played in the cover position and hoped to get in a more consistent run of form and avoid errors in the backline. Substitute Vinod Kumar was in good form last night picking up a High 5 after coming off the bench.

Haryana Steelers lost their second match in a row in the UP leg when they were defeated by the Dabang Delhi KC side. They had their task cut out against a strong U Mumba side in front of their home crowd. The skipper Monu Goyat came off the bench and scored a Super 10 and will hope to get going after recovering from his injury concerns.

Vikas Khandola and Naveen Kumar have done considerably well in his absence in the raiding unit. The defence led by Kuldeep Singh and Sachin Shingade hoped to get back in form against the formidable U Mumba raiders.

U Mumba lost their second match in a row at their home stadium as Haryana's Vikas Khandola took the match away from them with his 15-point performance.

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali - (4/10)

The U Mumba skipper was quiet in the first half of the match as he did not manage a tackle point. He did better in the second half which included a stunning tackle on Naveen with a wrestling move.

Vinod Kumar - (6/10)

The all-rounder was rewarded with a start after his High 5 last night against Gujarat Fortunegiants. He performed well tonight as well with contributions in both the defence and attack and had six points (3 raid points and 3 tackle points).

Rohit Rana - (3/10)

The experienced defender was a tad hasty in his tackle attempts but did well to support the team with his assists on tackles.

Surender Singh - (4/10)

The young cover defender was targeted by the Haryana Steelers due to his impatient nature in the U Mumba defence. He finished with a couple of tackle points on the night.

Siddharth Desai - (7/10)

The star raider was in superb form tonight as well scoring nine raid points in the first half of the match. He was tackled a lot of times tonight but still managed to score his Super 10 and even had one tackle point for the team.

Hadi Tajik - (2/10)

The Iranian defender returned to the starting lineup after a while but had a poor night with a few mistakes in the defence costing a couple of points.

Rohit Baliyan - (4/10)

The former Dabang Delhi KC raider had a poor first half tonight scoring no points as he was kept in check by the Haryana defence. He fared better in the second half scoring five points in the end including one tackle point.

Substitutes:

Abhishek Singh - (2/10)

The substitute came on in the second half of the match and scored a couple of raid points.

