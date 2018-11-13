×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 62: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Preview
60   //    13 Nov 2018, 09:55 IST

Vikas Kandola has been fabulous and his team would bank on him to continue his fine form.
Vikas Kandola has been fabulous and his team would bank on him to continue his fine form.

The Tamil Thalaivas take on the Haryana Steelers in an Inter-Zone Challenge at the Dome NSCI in Mumbai tomorrow at 8 pm IST.

The Thalaivas are coming off a long 11-day break and would be well rested and planned appropriately to clinch the 5-points against the Steelers.

In their last encounter, the Thalaivas defeated the UP Yoddha by a whopping 22-point margin and the fact that 4 of their players - Sukesh Hegde, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, and Amit Hooda - had a 5+ score would give them a lot of confidence.

The Haryana Steelers are also on a high since the win against the Zone A table toppers, U Mumba. While Vikas Kandola (15 raid points) and Sunil (5 tackle points) were terrific in the win against Mumba, the team's overall lack of consistency has led to their 8 defeats in 12 matches.

Monu Goyat's inconsistency, especially, is a major cause of concern as he has looked tentative and low on confidence in almost all the matches that he has featured in.

The Steelers would need to perform as a unit, and not rely on a single individual to get them through if they want to string enough wins to qualify for the playoffs. Their test of consistency would be in the upcoming match against a rising Tamil Thalaivas, and if they manage to hold their own in front of them then the Steelers' future in the competition would just shine a little brighter.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Ajay Thakur (right raider) vs Kuldeep Singh (left corner)

#2 Vikas Kandola (left raider) vs Amit Hooda (right corner)

Probable playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (c), Sukesh Hegde, Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Chhillar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, D.Pradap, and Amit Hooda

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Vikas Kandola, Naveen, Parveen, Sudhanshu Tyagi/Sachin Shingade, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
