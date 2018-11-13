Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 62: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 60 // 13 Nov 2018, 09:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vikas Kandola has been fabulous and his team would bank on him to continue his fine form.

The Tamil Thalaivas take on the Haryana Steelers in an Inter-Zone Challenge at the Dome NSCI in Mumbai tomorrow at 8 pm IST.

The Thalaivas are coming off a long 11-day break and would be well rested and planned appropriately to clinch the 5-points against the Steelers.

In their last encounter, the Thalaivas defeated the UP Yoddha by a whopping 22-point margin and the fact that 4 of their players - Sukesh Hegde, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, and Amit Hooda - had a 5+ score would give them a lot of confidence.

The Haryana Steelers are also on a high since the win against the Zone A table toppers, U Mumba. While Vikas Kandola (15 raid points) and Sunil (5 tackle points) were terrific in the win against Mumba, the team's overall lack of consistency has led to their 8 defeats in 12 matches.

Monu Goyat's inconsistency, especially, is a major cause of concern as he has looked tentative and low on confidence in almost all the matches that he has featured in.

The Steelers would need to perform as a unit, and not rely on a single individual to get them through if they want to string enough wins to qualify for the playoffs. Their test of consistency would be in the upcoming match against a rising Tamil Thalaivas, and if they manage to hold their own in front of them then the Steelers' future in the competition would just shine a little brighter.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Ajay Thakur (right raider) vs Kuldeep Singh (left corner)

#2 Vikas Kandola (left raider) vs Amit Hooda (right corner)

Probable playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (c), Sukesh Hegde, Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Chhillar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, D.Pradap, and Amit Hooda

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Vikas Kandola, Naveen, Parveen, Sudhanshu Tyagi/Sachin Shingade, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar