Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 62: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Player Ratings

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 saw the inter-zone challenge week carry on in the Mumbai leg of the competition as the Tamil Thalaivas faced off against the Haryana Steelers at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Tamil Thalaivas have seen a slight resurgence in their form this season two wins in their last three matches after being on a streak of five consecutive losses. The team got a win over UP Yoddha in the UP leg and come into the Mumbai leg with a sense of confidence after good all-around performances. The raiders Ajay Thakur and Sukesh Hegde have worked well together in the past couple of matches scoring a good number of raid points on the mat. The major positives have been the defensive performances of the Tamil Thalaivas' backline with Amit Hooda and Manjeet Chillar excelling in the win over UP Yoddha. The youngsters P Subramanian and D Pradap have been trusted with starts again and hoped to capitalize on their chances in the starting seven.

Haryana Steelers came into the match high on confidence after their upset win over the home side U Mumba on the third day of the home leg. Vikas Khandola continues to be the star raider for the Steelers with his consistent showings and has been the top scorer for the team this season so far. Monu Goyat has brushed off his injury concerns and done well off the bench and continued to perform well alongside Vikas Khandola. The defence was in great touch against the U Mumba side as Kuldeep Singh and Sunil kept the stellar raiding unit of the home side in check. They hoped to repeat their performance against Ajay Thakur and co as well tonight.

An exciting clash saw the teams share the points after the Tamil Thalaivas rallied back in the second half despite Vikas Khandola's Super 10 show to keep it 32-32.

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet Chillar scored four tackle points tonight

Ajay Thakur - (6/10)

The Tamil Thalaivas skipper had a lukewarm performance compared to his usual standards this season. He scored only six points tonight but crossed the 100 point mark this season.

Sukesh Hegde - (7/10)

The former Telugu Titans man was the leading scorer for the Tamil Thalaivas tonight. He scored seven points which included three crucial bonus points.

Jasvir Singh - (5/10)

The veteran raider finished with four raid points tonight and displayed great wit to keep the Haryana Steelers on their toes during his raids.

Manjeet Chillar - (5/10)

The defensive stalwart fell just shy of yet another High 5 tonight with his blocks and dashes from the cover position in the Thalaivas backline.

Amit Hooda - (3.5/10)

The right corner for the Tamil Thalaivas was a bit hasty in his tackling tonight. He still managed to pick up a couple of tackle points with his deadly ankle holds.

D Pradap - (4/10)

The left corner tonight had a quiet first half tonight giving away a couple of points. However, he struck back in the second half with a couple of ankle holds.

P Subramanian - (4/10)

The young defender had a good performance tonight in the cover position scoring a couple of points with his dashes.

