Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Match 63, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 100 // 13 Nov 2018, 22:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can the Bulls continue with their near-perfect start to the season with a win against U Mumba?

Home team U Mumba will take on the in-form Bengaluru Bulls in an Inter Zone Challenge match at the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 on Wednesday. U Mumba are at the top of Zone A and defeated UP Yoddha in their last match. Bengaluru Bulls are at the top of Zone B and last played against and defeated UP Yoddha.

U Mumba's raiders were decent against UP and again, it was pretty much a one-man show from Siddharth Desai. The tall right raider scored yet another Super 10 and is now cruising at the top of the Top raiders' rankings. Abhishek Singh or Rohit Baliyan will be expected to start the next match as Darshan Kadian disappointed after being given the chance to start.

U Mumba's defense, one of the best in the league, was brilliant yet again and managed 14 tackle points and Surender Singh in the right cover managed a High 5. Captain Fazel Atrachali had a good game as well after a slow first half while Dharmaraj Cheralathan made a decent comeback from injury.

Bengaluru Bulls' raiders have probably been the best in the league and both Rohit Kumar and Pawan Shehrawat have arrived at the party for them. Pawan managed 11 points against UP while Rohit scored 7 points, Kashiling Adake will look to perform better in the next match. The battle between U Mumba's defense and the Bulls' raiders will be an exciting one.

Bengaluru Bulls scored 12 tackle points against UP as Mahender scored 6 tackle points and claimed a High 5. Raju Lal Choudhary in the right corner has cemented his spot as he scored 3 points. Ashish Sangwan and Sandeep managed 1 point each in their last encounter against UP.

Both the toppers of Zone A and B will take on each other in a quintessential clash. Both of them have balanced units and will look to outplay each other with quality performances. It will be interesting to see which emerging raider, Pawan or Siddharth, will perform better this match and Rohit Kumar will clash with Fazel Atrachali.

Predicted Lineups: U Mumba- Fazel Atrachali(C), Vinod Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Rohit Rana, Dharamaraj Cheralathan

Bengaluru Bulls - Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Shehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Sandeep, Raju Lal Choudhary

When and where to watch:

14th November at 9:00 PM IST on Star Sports 2; live streaming available on Hotstar