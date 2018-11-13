Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Match 64, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can Pardeep lead Patna to victory and extend their winning streak to three against Delhi?

The Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi KC in an Inter Zone Challenge Match at the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 on 15th November. Patna are on a 2-match winning streak, both against the Bengal Warriors, and are in third place in Zone B. Dabang Delhi KC are on a two-match winning streak and last played and defeated Jaipur and are at the fourth spot in Zone A.

Patna had a great game and routed Bengal the last time around. Deepak Narwal top scored with 13 points while Pardeep was calm and composed, and got 11 raid points. Manjeet had a bad outing and was replaced by Vijay, who scored 6 points and wasn't tackled even once. Pardeep will take on Ravinder Pahal in the right corner and it will be an interesting match-up.

Patna's defense was the main reason for their win against Bengal as the defensive unit managed 15 tackle points. Jaideep top scored yet again as he scored 5 points and is at the 3rd spot in the top defenders' column. Vikas Kale in the right cover and Kuldeep in the left cover managed 3 and 2 points respectively and played with discipline and maturity. Ravinder in the right corner had a good outing as well and scored 3 points.

Delhi's raiders have had a good time so far with the advent of Meraj Sheykh who is getting back to form. Young Naveen Kumar top scored against Jaipur and scored 10 points in an excellent performance, validating the fact that the youngster has been one of the finds of the season. Meraj Sheykh finished off with 9 points and will look to trouble the Patna defense. Chandran Ranjit was good during the do-or-die raids as well and scored 6 points.

Captain and left corner Joginder Singh Narwal scored a High 5 in the last match as Delhi's defense had yet another good outing. 'The Hawk' Ravinder Pahal scored 2 points while Rajesh Narwal and Vishal Mane scored 2 points each. Pahal will have prepared for Pardeep and will look to keep the 'Dubki King' in check with his famed diving ankle and thigh holds.

Both the teams, who are in the middle of their tables, will look to move up in the rankings with a win. Pardeep and Co. will hope to replicate their performance against Bengal and raid their way to a win while Delhi's defense will look to put pressure on Patna's other raiders by getting the better of Pardeep Narwal.

Predicted Lineups: Patna Pirates- Pardeep Narwal(C), Deepak Narwal, Jaideep, Ravinder, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale, Vijay

Dabang Delhi KC- Joginder Singh Narwal(C), Ravinder Pahal, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Rajesh Narwal, Vishal Mane

When and where to watch:

15th November at 8:00 PM IST on Star Sports 2; live streaming available on Hotstar