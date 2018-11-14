Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 64: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can Delhi's defence stop the Pirates' attack?

Patna Pirates (Zone B) take on the Dabang Delhi K.C. (Zone A) in the Inter-zone Challenge Week at the Dome NSCI in Mumbai tomorrow, Thursday at 8 pm IST.

The Patna Pirates are coming off a 20-point win against a strong Bengal Warriors side and would be high on confidence in their match against Dabang Delhi.

The raiders of the Pirates were in prime form as two of them, Pardeep and Deepak, got a Super-10 in a match where the attack scored 28 raid points for the Pirates. The defence, led by left corner Jaideep, was also up to the challenge as they strangled the Warriors' attack and in the process scored 15 tackle points.

Dabang Delhi is also coming off a win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers courtesy an impressive performance by their raiding unit. While Naveen Kumar got another Super-10, it was Meraj Sheykh's performance that was the differentiator in the win against the Panthers.

With their recent performances, the Dabangs look like a well-rounded side with an agile attack and a strong defensive unit led by their corners, Joginder Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal. The lack of form of the cover defenders - Vishal Mane and Rajesh Narwal, is the only major area of concern for them, which could be improved with better coordination with the corners.

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Pardeep Narwal (left raider) vs Ravinder Pahal (right corner)

#2 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Jaideep (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (c), Deepak Narwal, Vijay, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale, Ravinder Kumar, and Jaideep

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Rajesh Narwal, Vishal Mane, and Ravinder Pahal

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar