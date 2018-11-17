Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 70: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can the Panthers' defense continue their form against the Bulls' raiders?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Bengaluru Bulls in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Transstadia Arena tomorrow, Sunday at 8 pm IST.

The Pink Panthers are coming off a dominating win against the UP Yoddhas in their last encounter and would like to carry the momentum into the match against the Bulls.

Deepak Niwas Hooda was, yet again, impressive with his Super-10, and the Panther's defense was the star with an astounding 19 tackle points courtesy the High-5s by Sunil Siddhgavali and Sandeep Dhull.

Nitin Rawal was given a start but hobbled out after his first raid due to the aggravation of his knee injury. Ajinkya Pawar, who replaced him on the court, did well with his 9 raid points.

Bengaluru Bulls, after the close defeat to U Mumba, featured in a thrilling edge-of-the-seat tie (30-30) against the Gujarat Fortunegiants in tonight's encounter. While the review decision at the end of the match was debatable, both the teams gave it all on the night.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat yet again notched a Super-10 and with his super dash at the end on Rohit Gulia ensured that his team did not lose the encounter. While Rohit Kumar contributed with 6 raid points, Kashiling Adake had a quiet night with just 2 points.

Sandeep was the top defender for the Bulls with his 4 tackle points, including a super-tackle.

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (right raider) vs Sandeep Dhull (left corner)

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda (left raider) vs Raju Lal Choudhary (right corner)

Probable playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Anup Kumar (c), Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Pawar, Sunil Siddhgavali, Amit Kumar/Nitin Rawal, Sandeep Dhull, and Mohit Chhillar

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Sandeep, and Raju Lal Choudhary

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.