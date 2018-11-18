Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 70: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Player Ratings

Sandeep Kumar Dhull was a strong presence in the Jaipur defence

The weekend action continued in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 as the first match of the day as the Jaipur Pink Panthers took on the Bengaluru Bulls at the Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Jaipur Pink Panthers came into the match on the back of a confident win over the UP Yoddha side in a match that saw their defence come through with flying colours as Sunil Siddhgavali and Sandeep Kumar Dhull scored High 5s. Deepak Niwas Hooda continued his consistent form getting another Super 10 and Ajinkya Pawar proved to be a super substitute after he scored nine points in the match. Bengaluru Bulls brought an end to the winning run of the home side Gujarat Fortunegiants and drew in a close encounter. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar were solid in the raiding unit.

The first half saw the Pink Panthers start off in a dominating fashion running away to a big lead after an early all-out after strong defence. Sandeep Dhull picked up a couple of tackle points with his ankle holds on the left corner. However, Kashiling Adake pulled off a stunning 5-point Super Raid to level things up in the half as Bengaluru struck back with an all-out of their own. The Pink Panthers edged 18-17 at the end of the first period and the stage was set for an exciting second half of Kabaddi.

The Bulls took control of the action in the second half and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's raiding was too hot to handle for the Jaipur defence as he finished with 19 points tonight. Bengaluru Bulls maintained their top position as they won 45-32 on the night.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Anup Kumar - (2/10)

The Jaipur Pink Panthers captain had a quiet game in the raiding unit putting in empty raids most of the time. He was substituted off in the second half of the match.

Deepak Niwas Hooda - (8/10)

The star all-rounder did well in the first half picking up four raid points with his busy raiding. He continued to do well and finished with another Super 10 and had 11 raid points in the end.

Ajinkya Pawar - (6/10)

The raider who impressed last night was started tonight and did well in the first half picking up five raid points with a couple of them in do-or-die situations. He finished with seven points including one tackle point as well.

Sunil Siddhgavali - (2/10)

The cover defender was targetted on multiple occasions by the Bulls' raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. He did pick up one tackle point against him with a strong dash.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - (5/10)

The left corner of the Jaipur defence continued his strong form in the backline picking up a couple of points early in the match. He finished with three tackle points at the end of the match.

Amit Kumar - (2/10)

The cover defender had a quiet night in the Jaipur backline and had just one tackle point in the match in the first half. He did not have any success with his raids in the match.

Mohit Chillar - (3/10)

The right corner defender was a tad hasty with his tackles and gave away a few points to the Bulls' raiders. He had two tackle points to his name tonight.

Substitutes:

K Selvamani - (2/10)

The lanky raider came on in the second half of the match and had one bonus point to his name.

David Mosambayi - (3/10)

The Kenyan all-rounder got a chance to play his part towards the end of the match and he picked up three points in two raid attempts.

