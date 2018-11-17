Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 71: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 17 Nov 2018, 22:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Gujarat give their fans yet another reason to smile?

The home side, Gujarat Fortunegiants take on the UP Yoddha in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Transstadia Arena tomorrow, Sunday at 9 pm IST.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are coming off thrilling tie (30-30) against the Bengaluru Bulls in tonight's encounter and would look to convert it into a win against the UP Yoddhas.

While Gujarat's raiders were on point with their performance, it was the defense of Gujarat that led them down on the night. The Fortunegiants' defense could manage just 6 tackle points out of which 4 were courtesy of the splendid efforts of their captain, Sunil Kumar.

Sachin was yet again the top raider for the Fortunegiants as he scored 10 raid points and also did contribute in the defense with a tackle point.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, is coming off a 17-point loss against the Jaipur Pink Panthers caused by a poor performance by their raiding department. The Yoddhas are on a winless streak for the past 7 games and would look to end this unfortunate record as soon as possible.

The Yoddhas' raiding was inefficient against the Panthers and could manage just 14 raid points. While the absence of Prashant Kumar Rai was felt, Shrikant Jadhav's lack of contribution to the scoreline after attempting 11 raids has emerged as a cause of grave concern.

While the defense of the Yoddhas has been lethal in Super Tackles, with the 2nd highest (18) Super Tackles in the competition, its performance with a full defensive unit has been worrisome due to a lack of coordination and composure. This anomaly in defense needs to be rectified as soon as possible for the team's better future.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Rishank Devadiga (right raider) vs Sunil Kumar (right cover)

#2 Sachin (right raider) vs Jeeva Kumar (right cover)

Probable playing 7:

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, Rohit Gulia, Ajay Kumar/Dong Geon Lee, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin Vittala

UP Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga (c), Shrikant Jadhav, Bhanu Pratap Tomar/Azad Singh, Narender, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, and Nitesh Kumar

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.