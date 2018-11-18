Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 71: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha, Player Ratings

Sunil Kumar (L) was in top form in the Gujarat defence

The second match of the day in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 saw the home side Gujarat Fortunegiants battle it out against the UP Yoddha as the interzone challenge week came to an end at the Ahmedabad leg of the competition.

The first match of the day saw the Bengaluru Bulls defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers in a 45-32 scoreline after a stunning performance by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat as he picked up 19 raid points.

The UP Yoddha came into the match on the back of a loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers on the first day of the Ahmedabad leg.

Their raiding unit needed to buck up after a poor showing against the Panthers as Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav found it tough to get going. Nitesh Kumar continued his good form in the defence.

Gujarat Fortunegiants saw their winning streak come to an end as they drew their match last night against the Bengaluru Bulls in a thriller last night. Sachin Tanwar returned to action last night and was back amongst points picking up a Super 10 yesterday.

The first half of the match saw the Gujarat Fortunegiants take control from the get-go as they got an early all-out in the match after the strong defensive showing from Sunil Kumar did not allow any leeway for the UP Yoddha raiders.

UP Yoddha managed to restrict the gap down to nine points at the end of the first half but lost their captain Rishank Devadiga as he was subbed off after being hurt during a raid. The first half ended 19-10 in favour of the home side Gujarat Fortunegiants.

The second half was a more closed state of affairs as UP Yoddha crawled their way back into contention after the good all-around performance.

Shrikant Jadhav scored a stunning Super Raid to get the all-out on the home side. The match went down to the final two minutes as UP Yoddha resisted for a long time but finally, Gujarat got the crucial all-out to seal the win.

The home side won 37-32 in the end with their second win of the home leg.

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sunil Kumar - (7/10)

The Gujarat Fortunegiants skipper was the standout defender in the first half of the match picking up four tackle points with his strong blocks. He finished with a High 5 on the night.

Parvesh Bhainswal - (4/10)

The cover defender was a bit hasty with his tackles but did manage to pick up two tackle points with his thigh holds near the baulk line.

Sachin Tanwar - (7/10)

The star raider for the Gujarat Fortunegiants finished with eight tackle points and was a cause of concern for the UP Yoddha defence.

K Prapanjan - (3/10)

The raider got a start tonight after coming off the bench yesterday and picked up a couple of raid points but wa subbed off in the second half.

Dong Geon Lee - (3/10)

The Korean raider scored two early raid points in the match with his tenacious raiding on the mat. He was substituted at the start of the second half by Rohit Gulia.

Ruturaj Koravi - (5/10)

The young right corner defender picked up a couple of tackle points in the first half with good body holds on Shrikant Jadhav. He finished just shy of a High 5 picking up four tackle points in the end.

Sachin Vittala - (4/10)

The left corner for the Gujarat side was a good support to his teammates as he contributed with his assists.

Substitutes:

Rohit Gulia - (4/10)

The raider came on in the second half to replace Dong Geon Lee. He picked up three crucial raid points in the match at a critical juncture.

