Pro Kabaddi League 2018- Match 72: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 18 Nov 2018, 23:34 IST

The Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Telugu Titans in a Zone B clash on Tuesday. The Thalaivas come off a hammering from U Mumba after they lost 36-24 and are at the bottom of Zone B with 20 points. The Telugu Titans come off a win against Puneri Paltan and are on fourth spot in the Zone B table with 30 points.

Can the Titans' defense earn them yet another win?

Ajay Thakur was their best raider against U Mumba and scored 7 points while Athul MS chipped in with 4 points after being handed a start. Sukesh Hegde failed to make an impact and scored just 1 point, while Pradap scored 2 raid points and 1 tackle points. The Thaliavas are yet to figure out their raiding combination and the light at the end of the tunnel is slowly fading, and they have to put in good performances before they go off track completely.

Their defense was poor yet again and Ponparthiban was their highest point scoring defender with 2 points while Manjeet Chillar, Amit Hooda and Pradap scored 1 point each. They need to buck up and play better if they harbour hopes of winning.

The Titans' raiders were good against Pune in a tight game, and Rahul Chaudhari led the way with 8 points, closely followed by the impressive Nilesh Salunke who scored 6 points. Krushna Madane in the left corner, who replaced the injured skipper Vishal Bhardwaj, scored 4 tackle points and looked in fine form, while right corner Abozar Mighani scored 3 tackle points. Anil Kumar and Farhan Milaghardhan grabbed a point each.

Both the teams will be looking for a win in this southern derby and Tamil Thalaivas must realise that every game is a must win for them at this point if they want to qualify for the playoffs, while the Titans must just look to extend supremacy over their opponents and be high on confidence.

Predicted Lineups: Tamil Thalaivas- Ajay Thakur(C), Athul MS, Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Chillar, Ponparthiban, Amit Hodda, D.Pradap

Telugu Titans- Abozar Mighani(C), Krushna Madane, Anil Kumar, Farhan Milaghardhan, Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou

When and where to watch: 20th November at 8:00 PM IST on Star Sports 2; Also available on Hotstar