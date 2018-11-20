Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 72: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 170 // 20 Nov 2018, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajay Thakur scored the most raid points tonight

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 resumes zonal action after a day's break as the South Indian franchises Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans clash together at the Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Tamil Thalaivas come into this match searching for a win after a defeat and a tie in their past two matches. The Thalaivas were undone by their struggling raiding unit as Ajay Thakur and Sukesh Hegde struggled against the strong U Mumba defence. The defence hoped for a better showing against the raiding firepower of Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke tonight. Telugu Titans won their last match in the league against Puneri Paltan and were in good spirits coming into the match.

The first half of the match saw the Tamil Thalaivas start off positively as Sukesh Hegde picked two points in his first raid attempt. Despite a couple of mistakes by the defence, the Thalaivas stayed ahead after a Super Tackle by Hegde, who had a strong impact on the mat. Telugu Titans found it tough to get going and ended up down 10-18 at the stroke of halftime.

The two teams played a careful game in the second period with a lot of do or die raids in action. The Telugu Titans defence was not able to assert their control on the match despite Ajay Thakur being off the mat for a long period of time. The Thalaivas ended up winning the match with a 27-23 scoreline after a good all-around performance.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajay Thakur - (8/10)

The Tamil Thalaivas skipper was in good touch tonight and got a Super Raid in the first half with a stunning attempt against four defenders. He spent a lot of time out on the bench but still finished as the top raider with eight points.

Sukesh Hegde - (6/10)

The raider started off the night for Thalaivas with a two-point raid and contributed in defence as well with a successful Super Tackle. He finished the match with a tally of five points.

Athul MS - (5/10)

The young raider got a start tonight and did well to pick up a couple of bonus points and had one tackle point as well.

D Pradap - (4/10)

The left corner defender was active with his assists tonight but did not have any tackle point in the first half. He did manage to get one tackle point in the second half.

Manjeet Chillar - (6/10)

The veteran all-rounder did well to manage the defence of the Tamil Thalaivas with his experience. He picked up a couple of tackle points with his strong blocks on Rahul Chaudhari and had three points at the end of the match.

P Subramanian - (3/10)

The cover defender did not have much success with points on the board but had a lot of assists in the backline. He picked up one tackle point in the second half of the match.

D Gopu - (2/10)

The defender had a poor game tonight as he made a few mistakes on the right corner giving away some points. He was replaced in the second half when C Arun came in off the bench.

Substitutes

C Arun - (2/10)

The defender came off the bench tonight to replace D Gopu in the second half of the match and helped the Tamil Thalaivas defence with a couple of assists.

1 / 2 NEXT