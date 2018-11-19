Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 73: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 15 // 19 Nov 2018, 00:42 IST

Can Naveen inspire his team to a win against the Gujarat Fortune-giants?

The home side, Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Dabang Delhi in a Zone A clash at the Transstadia Arena tomorrow, Tuesday at 9 pm IST.

The Fortunegiants have started their home leg in almost perfect fashion with two wins and a tie and would look to remain unbeaten at home with a win against the Dabangs.

In yesterday evening's encounter the Fortunegiants defeated the UP Yoddhas by 37-32, courtesy an all-round performance by the team.

While Sachin yet again starred with his eight raid points, the defence was led by their captain, Sunil Kumar who got his second High-5 of the season.

Despite Gujarat's purple patch, there are still certain issues that need to ironed out before the business end of the competition.

The inconsistency of the support raiders and Sachin Vittala's, the left corner, lack of form could pose problems as the Fortunegiants move ahead in the season.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, is yet to figure out the team combination that would give them consistent results, and hence suffered a loss to the Patna Pirates (35-38) in their last encounter.

While their raiding led by the young, Naveen Kumar has been doing well, it's their defence, especially their mercurial right corner Ravinder Pahal who lacks the consistency expected from him in the matches.

Yogesh Hooda looks like a placeholder for Meraj Sheykh but still needs to make a name for himself in whatever opportunities he gets to make himself a serious contender for a regular place in the team.

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Sunil Kumar (right cover)

#2 Sachin (right raider) vs Joginder Narwal (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, Rohit Gulia, K.Prapanjan/Dong Geon Lee, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin Vittala

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Yogesh Hooda/Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.