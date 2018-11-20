Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 74: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can the Tamil Thalaivas pull out another miracle against the Patna Pirates?

The Tamil Thalaivas take on the Patna Pirates in a Zone B clash of the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Transstadia Arena in Ahmedabad, tomorrow at 8 pm IST.

The Thalaivas are coming off a shocking win (27-23) against a strong Telugu Titans courtesy an all-round display in the low-scoring encounter.

While the raiders, led by the captain Ajay Thakur (8 points), contributed with 15 points, the defence was also on point with 9 tackle points. Manjeet Chhillar was the top defender for the Thalaivas with his 3 tackle points.

Although the Thalaivas left the experienced Amit Hooda and Jasvir Singh out of the starting lineup, with D Gopu and Athul MS in the side they looked much more of a team with a better coordination in the defence.

The Patna Pirates are also coming off a win (38-35) against Dabang Delhi inspired by a 16-point effort by their captain, Pardeep Narwal. Manjeet too did well with his contribution of 8 points which comprised of 6 raid and 2 tackle points. Jaideep, the left corner, was the Pirates top defender in the match with 4 tackle points.

The only major issue with the Pirates' team is the right corner, where they have been leaking quite a number of points. They tried Ravinder Kumar in the position in the match against Delhi but he failed to score even a single tackle point. The only one who has done, even remotely well for the Pirates in that position has been Jawahar Dagar, who has scored 6 tackle points in the season in that position so far.

The last time the two teams faced each other was in this season's opening match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai where the Thalaivas defeated the Pirates by a 16-point margin, 42-26.

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Ajay Thakur (right raider) vs Jaideep (left corner)

#2 Pardeep Narwal (left raider) vs D Gopu (right corner)

Probable playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (c), Deepak Narwal, Manjeet, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale, Ravinder Kumar/Vijay, and Jaideep

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (c), Sukesh Hegde, Athul MS, Manjeet Chhillar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, D.Pradap, and D Gopu

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar