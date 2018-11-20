Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Match 74, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can Pardeep lead Patna to victory against the Thalaivas?

The Patna Pirates will take on the Tamil Thalaivas in a Zone B clash at the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 on Wednesday. The Pirates are coming off a win against Dabang Delhi KC and are playing after a 6-day break. The Thalaivas are coming off a win against Telugu Titans and will be playing their second match in a row. The Thalaivas are placed at the bottom of Zone B with 25 points from 12 games while Patna are placed second with 33 points from 12 games.

The Pirates' raiders were good against Delhi and it was Pardeep Narwal who led from the front. The star raider scored 16 points while Manjeet scored 8 points. Deepak Narwal had a quiet game and finished with just 1 point from the encounter.

Patna's defense was rusty for most of the match but was good towards the end. Jaideep top scored with 4 points while Manjeet scored 2 tackle points and Kuldeep Singh and Vikas Kale scored one point each.

The Thalaivas' raiding points came from many sources in a closely-contested game against the Titans. Ajay Thakur spent lot of time off the court but scored 8 points while Sukesh Hegde scored 5 points and Athul MS, who was handed a start, scored 4 points.

The Thalaivas' defense scored 9 tackle points when compared to the Titans' 7 points and Manjeet Chillar was excellent with the timing of his tackles. The star all-rounder scored 3 tackle points while C.Gopu scored 1 point on his comeback game and so did Ponparthiban.

Both the teams will look to win this game and this will be an important one with relation to the standings of Zone B. Both the teams faced off in the first match of the season but have had a contrasting run of games since then. Patna's raiders will have a good clash against the rejuvenated Thalaivas' defense, and Ajay Thakur will look to lead the team to victory against Patna.

Predicted Lineups: Patna Pirates- Pardeep Narwal(C), Deepak Narwal, Jaideep, Ravinder, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale, Vijay

Tamil Thalaivas- Ajay Thakur(C), Manjeet Chillar, Sukesh Hegde, D.Pradap, C.Gopu, Athul MS, Ponparthiban

When and where to watch:

15th November at 8:00 PM IST on Star Sports 2; live streaming available on Hotstar